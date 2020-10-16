RIGBY 28, HIGHLAND 20

POCATELLO 29, PRESTON 12

SNAKE RIVER 21, AMERICAN FALLS 0

SODA SPRINGS 42, BEAR LAKE 36 (2OT)

WEST SIDE 42, ABERDEEN 0

GRACE 42, CHALLIS 6

WATERSPRINGS 28, NORTH GEM 20

CASTLEFORD 28, ROCKLAND 16