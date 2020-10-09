Emmett Holt Century

Century wide receiver Emmett Holt (in purple) hauls in a touchdown pass as a Preston defensive back tries to break up the play during a game Friday at Century.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

HIGHLAND 38, SKYVIEW 23

CENTURY 61, PRESTON 24

Soda Springs at American Falls, 7 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Snake River, 7 p.m.

North Fremont at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

Bear Lake at Malad, 7 p.m.

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 38, GRACE 22

ROCKLAND 56, SHOSHONE 14