POCATELLO 30, JACKSON HOLE (WY) 14
Pocatello moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011 by starting strong at Jackson Hole (WY).
"I'm pretty pleased," Pocatello coach Dave Spillett said. "It's nice to go 1-0 again. The main thing that we focused on this week was start fast, which we've struggled with this season, and the first half was great. Now we need to work on finishing, the third quarter we were pretty flat."
Zach Park threw four touchdowns for Pocatello, which led 24-7 at halftime.
"Zach Park came out and really had to extend a number of plays in the first half and take some shots downfield," Spillett said. "Really pleased with his effort, he didn't make too many mistakes and was able to take care of the football and put some points on the board."
Pocatello plays at Highland next week.
AMERICAN FALLS 38, FILER 33
At American Falls, the Beavers scored in the final minute for a homecoming win.
"It went back and forth, back and forth," American Falls coach Cory Hollingsworth said. "Neither one could stop the other. We drove 80 yards to take the lead with 48 seconds left. They completed a pass on their final drive and then had one Hail Mary that went incomplete. It was a homecoming win too, and we really needed it. The kids earned it, it was a hard-fought game."
American Falls (1-2) plays at Parma next week.
SOUTH FREMONT 49, ABERDEEN 22
At South Fremont, Aberdeen missed opportunities and fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.
"(South Fremont) is a very good football team and we just made too many mistakes tonight," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "Their quarterback is probably the best quarterback we've ever played or coached against."
The Tigers had opportunities early, stopping the Panthers on the first drive of the game. Aberdeen then drove down itself, but the Tigers fumbled inside the South Fremont 10-yard line.
Down 20-6 at halftime, Aberdeen (2-1) got another stop and scored to start the second half, but couldn't close any further.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Soda Springs next week, but that game has been canceled as the Soda Springs team is self-isolating after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
NORTH FREMONT 36, MALAD 6
At Malad, the Dragons struggled against one of the top teams in 2A
"I think we played well in spurts, and that's a battle we've been fighting since I've been here," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "They ran all over us in the first half. Second half, we slowed them down and had some opportunities to score, just couldn't finish."
A Tom Simpson to Tanner Olsen touchdown pass accounted for the only points for Malad, which trailed 30-6 at halftime. Olsen also had a long touchdown run called back for a penalty.
Malad (1-2) plays at West Jefferson next week.
RAFT RIVER 30, GRACE 26
At Grace, the Grizzlies were left to rue missed opportunities as they fell just short in a non-conference slugfest.
"We did not get our 2-point conversions," Grace coach Brandon Sanchez said. "That was the biggest difference in the game. We had two touchdowns called back on penalties. We were inside the 5 twice and didn't score."
Grace also had a chance after a late score, but couldn't recover an onside kick.
"We played a lot better than we did last week against Oakley," Sanchez said. "Still just not enough."
Grace (1-2) opens conference play at Challis next week.
ROCKLAND 58, MURTAUGH 18
At Murtaugh, Rockland's potent offense just kept rolling, as the Bulldogs led 28-6 at halftime and coasted from there.
Braden Permann threw five touchdowns, including two apiece to Teague and Wes Matthews, and ran for another in the blowout.
"We just played awesome on both sides of the ball," Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. "We've got a senior quarterback in Braden Permann and he moved the ball well. We're a well-balanced offense, and our defense stepped up. We shut their run game down big time."
Teague Matthews and Levi Farr each went over 100 yards receiving for Rockland, and Farr and Wyatt Hendricksen each had 15 tackles.
Rockland (3-0) opens conference play by hosting North Gem next week.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 34, NORTH GEM 12
At North Gem, injuries and mistakes combined to torpedo the Cowboys against Lighthouse Christian, the defending 1A DII state champion that's now in 1A DI.
Brett Yost ran in a 34-yard touchdown on North Gem's first drive, but the Cowboys went into halftime down 20-6 after fumbling twice and running out of time inside Lighthouse's 10-yard line to close the first half.
"Playing up (a classification) is hard," North Gem coach Corry Hatch said. "We've been bit by the injury bug, but we've also had kids home sick this week, so we've kind of been an revolving door personnel-wise. We were able to hang in, but we made a couple mistakes, put the ball on the ground twice for them in the first half. Kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit, but I thought our kids battled really hard."
Lighthouse's passing game allowed the visitors to pull away in the second half before Bridger Hatch, who's normally North Gem's starting quarterback but suffered a knee injury in practice this week, came in to lead a late scoring drive for the Cowboys.
Yost ran for 97 yards and had two interceptions for North Gem (0-3), which opens conference play at Rockland next week.
ROCKLAND 58, MURTAUGH 18
Rockland 14 14 8 22— 58
Murtaugh 0 6 6 6 — 18
First quarter
RL — Wes Matthews 15 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
RL — Wes Matthews 28 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
Second quarter
RL — Teague Matthews 20 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
RL — Braden Permann 10 run (run good)
Third quarter
RL — Teague Matthews 70 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
Fourth quarter
RL — Levi Farr 60 pass from Braden Permann (run good)
RL — Cody Woodworth 3 run (conversion failed)
RL — Garrett Hendricksen 48 run (run good)
Individual stats
Passing — Rockland: Braden Permann 18-30-320-5-1.
Rushing — Rockland: Brigham Permann 9-77, Braden Permann 3-19-1, Wes Matthews 1-9, Woodworth 2-9-1, Hendricksen 1-48-1.
Receiving — Rockland: Teague Matthews 6-136-2, Farr 4-107-1, Wes Matthews 3-49-2, Brigham Permann 4-7, Jaron Libberton 1-21.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 34, NORTH GEM 12
Individual stats
Passing — North Gem: Jared Rindlisbaker 3-5-61, Logan Corta 1-1-9.
Rushing — North Gem: Brett Yost 11-97-1, Chayce Low 8-58, Rindlisbaker 12-30, Bridger Hatch 8-18, Austin Lloyd 4-15, Trent Irick 1-9, Logan Corta 1-1.
Receiving — North Gem: Brett Freeman 2-60, Low 2-11.