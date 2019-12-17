HIGHLAND RAMS
Coach: Ty Pearson, fourth season
Record last year: 6-18
Current record: 2-3
Players to watch: P Ryan Shreve, sr.; P Mason Mickelsen, jr.; G Cedar Washakie, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2
Outlook: Highland’s turnaround will hinge on its ability to utilize one of the tallest frontcourts in Idaho.
Led by 6-foot-9 senior Ryan Shreve and 6-foot-7 junior Mason Mickelsen, the Rams hope to dominate the glass and take advantage of offensive mismatches in the low post.
“We’re going to have some of the best bigs in the state,” Highland coach Ty Pearson said. “I’m excited (to see) if we can find ways to get them the basketball, if we can figure out a way to really use those bigs and outrebound teams.”
Highland’s roster features seven seniors, most of whom gained varsity experience through last year’s six-win season. The group entered the program at the same time as Pearson, who embarks on his fourth season as Highland’s head coach.
“They have a better understanding of how we do things and what’s expected of them,” Pearson said. “They’ve really been connected and they all get along. ... I’m excited to get after them and coach them and get the most out of this season.”
The Rams have a challenging slate early. They visited the Treasure Valley to start their season against Boise, Mountain View and defending 5A state champion Borah. Later in the nonconference, Highland hosts Post Falls, last year’s third-place finisher at the 5A state tournament that opened its season by beating Gonzaga Prep — the defending 4A state champ from Spokane, Washington.
“It’ll be a learning process, I think, early,” Pearson said.
Highland lost its leading scorer from last season in Andrew VanSickle, who was a first-team All-Area guard at 11.4 points per game.
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Coach: Ryan Frost, third season
Record last year: 22-6, third place at 4A state tournament
Current record: 2-4
Players to watch: G Drew Gunter, sr.; F Nathan Manning, sr.; F Titan Fleischmann, jr.; G Emmett Holt, jr.
Starters returning/lost: 1/4
Outlook: Century will look a bit different this season.
The Diamondbacks lost four starters — including second-team all-state picks Deshun Harwell and Max Rogers — and plan to pick up their offensive pace.
The team’s defense led it to a third-place finish at last year’s state tournament, but third-year head coach Ryan Frost said more shooters, improved depth and “some different kind of athletes” will help the offense improve this season.
“Last year, we had to rely on our defense and (the offense) was slow and methodical a lot of the time,” Frost said. “I still think we’ll be good on defense, but I think we’ll play a lot more transition and a faster-paced game this season.”
Drew Gunter is Century’s lone returning starter and one of two seniors on the roster. He’s one of several players Century will lean on to fill the void left by Rogers, whose 6-foot-7 frame created plenty of mismatches.
Gunter (6-foot-5), Titan Fleischmann (6-5) and Bruin Fleischmann (6-4) give Century adequate size in the frontcourt and backcourt.
“We’ve got some size and length. They’ve got long arms, too,” Frost said. “We’ll be big and athletic.”
POCATELLO INDIANS
Coach: Joe Green, seventh season
Record last year: 12-13
Current Record: 4-0
Players to watch: G Jadyn Downs, sr.; G Isaac Brown, sr.; G Matthew Ney, sr., G Kaden Hales, sr.; P Maverick Hale, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2
Outlook: Pocatello narrowly missed the state tournament a season ago, but the Indians have all the pieces in place to get to the dance this time around.
Poky is starting five seniors this season, including last year’s leading scorer and first-team All-Area guard Isaac Brown (11.8 points per game), and honorable mention All-Area guard Kaden Hales (10.2 ppg).
Down low, Poky will lean on 6-foot-6 post Maverick Hale.
“With those guards coming in, we’re going to look to run the floor, play pressure defense and hopefully get on the run and make some easy baskets,” Indians coach Joe Green said. “We expect to get (Hale) the ball down low and hope to get some easy buckets in the paint.”
Green also praised Poky’s depth. Many of the squad’s second-stringers are non-seniors, but got plenty of varsity experience with the school’s football team in the fall.
“They got thrown into the fire. They performed well,” Green said. “I was glad to see that, and hopefully it transfers over to basketball too.”
Poky’s 4-0 start matches its best this decade.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Coach: Cody Shelley, fifth season
Record last year: 11-12
Current record: 1-2
Players to watch: G Reece Robinson, sr., G Jett Shelley, sr.; F Jayden Wistisen, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2
Outlook: The fall football season stoked Blackfoot’s confidence, and coach Cody Shelley believes this year’s team is as talented as any he’s coached at Blackfoot.
The Broncos are heavy on experience, with seven seniors and four juniors. Eight of the 11 players were on Blackfoot’s football team that played for a state title in November.
Leading the way is senior Jett Shelley, a second-team all-High Country Conference pick a season ago.
“We have pretty good experience coming back,” coach Shelley said. “Skill-wise, I think we’re going to be as skilled as we ever have been at Blackfoot since I’ve been here.”
Tough man-to-man defense and pushing the ball on offense will continue to be Blackfoot’s identity this season. And the Broncos have proven early to be a tough out. Their two losses are by margins of two and three points.
“We’re setting our expectations to be right there at the end of the district tournament,” coach Shelley said.
PRESTON INDIANS
Coach: Tyler Jones, 10th season
Record last year: 24-3, 4A state runner-up
Current record: 5-1
Players to watch: F Ty Hyde, sr.; G Luke Smellie, sr., G Scott Dunn, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2
Outlook: Preston is amid its most successful run in team history.
After being the first District 5 team to win three consecutive 4A state championships, the Indians were state runners-up last year — with no returning starters from the previous season. They return three starters this season and have hopes of continuing to dominate.
“The kids, instead of hoping to win, they expect to win,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “It’s kind of carried over to the next group and the next group.”
Leading Preston is senior forward Ty Hyde, the Journal’s reigning All-Area Player of the Year who averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. But Preston will be without senior sharpshooter Cooper Hobson, who tore his ACL this past summer and is out for the season. That has meant more time for less-experienced players. They will have to learn the Preston way, which Jones discussed.
“Our defense kind of sets our tone and that’s something we’re working on,” Jones said. “I’ve always believed if you can defend and rebound, it’s going to give you the opportunity to win games.”
AMERICAN FALLS BEAVERS
Coach: Chris Fehringer, fourth season
Record last year: 8-14
Current record: 0-6
Players to watch: C Braedon Ralphs, sr.; PG Ethan Buetler, sr.; G Taeson deBruijn, jr.; G Trey Wilson, jr.; P Britton Bolgen, jr.
Starters returning/lost: 2/3
Outlook: Seven seniors and five juniors give American Falls some added depth this season as the Beavers look to keep improving under fourth-year coach Chris Fehringer.
A.F.’s win total has increased each season with Fehringer at the helm, from three wins in 2016-17 to eight last year.
“We’re going to do well,” Fehringer said. “(Our players) don’t have much varsity experience, but had a lot of playing time last year on JV. They’ve been playing basketball for a long time.”
Fehringer wants to use his depth to go uptempo on offense and outrun teams in transition.
“We’ve got a lot of speed,” Fehringer said. “That’s what we’ve been working on all summer.”
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Coach: Jason Brower, 14th season
Record last year: 18-12, lost third-place game at 3A state tournament
Current record: 1-3
Players to watch: PG Hunter Argyle, sr.; G Bracken Howell, jr.; P Cody Hansen, jr.; G Dane Wissenbach, jr.
Starters returning/lost: 2/3
Outlook: Players of all grades and experience levels will contribute for Marsh Valley this season.
With three seniors and three juniors, the Eagles have no choice but to rely on a few underclassmen. The gap in age and experience will create some early-season hurdles, says veteran head coach Jason Brower.
“We’ve played four grade levels and we’re trying to mix them,” Brower said. “I believe that we’re going to get things going and get them to mesh together. They haven’t played together a whole lot.”
Senior Hunter Argyle and junior Bracken Howell started on last season’s team that played for third place at the 3A state tournament. They’ll be among the players tasked with leading the Eagles’ younger players through their transitions to full-time varsity action.
“Our senior class has good leadership and they do a good job for us,” Brower said. “A lot of our other players are pretty young.”
Marsh Valley’s biggest loss is Jacob McNabb, who averaged 12.9 ppg and earned second-team all-state honors as a senior last season.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Coach: Robert Coombs, 27th season
Record last year: 15-10, two-and-out at 3A state tournament
Current record: 2-1
Players to watch: N/A
Starters returning/lost: Unavailable
Outlook: Snake River graduated five seniors from last year’s state tournament team, and a key returner is out with an injury.
Junior Mitch Lindsay, an honorable mention All-Area forward last season, suffered an injury this fall playing football.
The Panthers always seem to reload, though, and seek their fifth consecutive 3A District 5 title.
ABERDEEN TIGERS
Coach: Joe Ingersoll, third season
Record last year: 0-22
Current record: 1-4
Players to watch: The seniors
Starters returning/lost: 1/4
Outlook: Aberdeen weathered a long season last winter, and with one starter back, the Tigers must continue their building process.
Payton Foster is the lone returner who started every game a season ago. Fellow seniors Jayce Petersen, Carson Wynn and Rhett Schritter were all in and out of the starting lineup, but are returning contributors. Senior Alex Cerna and 6-foot-7 junior Cory Rowbury will also be featured this season.
But even with an 11-man senior class, Aberdeen lacks varsity experience.
“We don’t have a ton of varsity experience,” Tigers coach Joe Ingersoll said. “We’re trying to get a little bit better every game. We’re trying to move forward.”
An early-season strength for Aberdeen is its defense. Ingersoll likes his team’s chances if the offense can catch up.
“We’re a good defensive group,” Ingersoll said. “They play real hard on defense. We struggle, at times, to score the ball, so that’s what our focus is, being able to execute in the halfcourt, run our sets and get good shots in the offense and not turn the ball over.”
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 12th season
Record last year: 22-5, won 2A consolation championship
Current record: 4-1
Players to watch: G Ashton Carlsen, sr.; F Owen Teuscher, jr.; P Briston Schreiber, jr.; G James Alleman, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2
Outlook: It may take Bear Lake some time to find offensive consistency, but the Bears’ returning talent and length will hold them over in the meantime.
Last year’s 2A consolation champs return three starters, including 6-foot-5 juniors Owen Teuscher and Briston Schreiber. Teuscher made seven 3-pointers in one of Bear Lake’s loser-out state tournament games, three shy of tying the 2A state tournament record.
“We’re very long this year,” Bears coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We’re getting up and down the floor, we’re going to rebound. I’m excited to see what we’re going to be by the end of the year.”
Bear Lake must find the scoring to replace reigning 2A District 5 Player of the Year Trey Shaul, a first-team all-state guard who averaged 13.8 ppg.
“We’ve got to get more consistent scoring,” Carlsen said.
MALAD DRAGONS
Coach: Tony Gibbs, third season
Record last year: 12-12
Current Record: 2-3
Players to watch: PG Trever Howe, sr.; P Grayson Tripp, sr.; G Tom Simpson, jr.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2
Outlook: Malad brings an intriguing mix of youth and experience into the always-competitive 2A District 5 this season.
With three returning starters form last year’s team that went 12-12, the Dragons hope to develop their depth and post players as the season progresses.
“We look really good at moments, and other moments we need to work on a lot of stuff,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “My bench is kind of short. We’re trying to get everybody up to speed and going, going through the ups and downs of getting their first varsity minutes.”
Malad is strong at guard with senior Trever Howe and junior Tom Simpson. Simpson scored 23 and 21 points in back-to-back games early in the campaign.
“Returning guards are strong,” Gibbs said. “They know all the offenses. We’ve just got to teach some of the big guys where to be.”
The Dragons’ big loss is BoDee Ekstrom, who was a first-team all-conference and honorable mention All-Area forward a season ago.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Coach: Greg Bergholm, 16th season
Record last year: 6-18
Current record: 1-3
Players to watch: N/A
Starters returning/lost: 1/4
Outlook: It’s up to Soda Springs’ young contingent to carry the program’s turnaround.
A 2A state runner-up just a few years ago, Soda Springs has struggled to replicate its success recently, weathering back-to-back sub.-500 seasons.
It doesn’t get easier this year, as the Cardinals carry two seniors and return one part-time starter from a season ago.
“We are so stinking young,” Soda coach Greg Bergholm said. “I don’t know who’s going to step up.”
Junior guard Brittan Bergholm is Soda’s part-time returner. He’ll look to handle the scoring load, along with sophomore posts Hayden McWilliams and Wade Sims. Gabe Young and Walker McWilliams are the team’s only seniors.
“We’ve competed really hard,” coach Bergholm said. “We’ve improved every game. It’s us just getting to know each other a little better. ... They’ve got great attitudes, they want to work hard. I’m hoping that we can get this thing turned around, and their attitude and effort is going to take us a long ways.”
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Coach: Tyler Brown, 14th season
Record last year: 15-11, two-and-out at 2A state tournament
Current record: 1-1
Players to watch: PG Ryan Beckstead, sr.; P Issac Frankman, sr.; G Connor Nielsen, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 2/3
Outlook: With a solid core back from last season’s 2A District 5 championship squad, West Side is optimistic about its chances this season.
The Pirates carry six seniors, led by point guard Ryan Beckstead, guard Connor Nielsen and post Isaac Frankman.
“We had a good summer,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “Right now, we’re trying to get our legs underneath us and get them into basketball shape.”
The Pirates must replace Stockton Brown, who was a second-team all-state honoree last season, when he averaged 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. West Side has capable athletes, coming off a 2A state championship football season this fall.
“If they want to become a team and help each other succeed and share the basketball, then we have a shot to win a few games,” coach Brown said. “If not, it could be a long season for us.”
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 13th season
Record last year: 18-7
Current record: 3-2
Players to watch: PG Stockton Lloyd, sr.; F Ivor Gibbs, sr.; W/G Jordan Mansfield, sr.; W/G Gage Stoddard, jr.; W/G Jacob Smith, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1
Outlook: Grace is loaded with talent and experience and hopes to bounce back after falling short of the state tournament last season.
The Grizzlies return four starters and have some size with 6-foot-3 senior Ivor Gibbs and 6-foot-6 sophomore Grey Gibbs.
“Right now, we’re still finding ourselves in a lot of ways and learning to play together,” coach Rory Lloyd said. “If we can accomplish that, we’re going to have a lot of success.”
Grace hopes to utilize senior big man Theo Wood, but an injury he suffered during football season may keep him out through basketball season. The 6-foot-5 post would give the Grizzlies some added experience in the frontcourt.
“We don’t have a lot of experienced size right now,” Lloyd said. (Grey Gibbs) is going to get a lot of experience and it’ll hopefully pay off midseason, late-season for us.”
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Coach: Tracey Corta, first season
Record last year: 19-5
Current record: 3-0
Players to watch: F James Bodily, jr.; G Logan Corta, jr.
Starters returning/lost: 1/4
Outlook: First-year head coach Tracey Corta takes over a North Gem team with a stocked cupboard.
The Cowboys lost four seniors from last season’s squad, and don’t have any seniors this season, but a strong junior class has North Gem off to a 3-0 start and averaging 75.3 ppg.
“The group we’ve got has been together a while and we’ve got really good chemistry,” Corta said. “They play hard, they play together, they like to play with each other.”
Among North Gem’s departures is Bronx Holbrook, an honorable mention All-Area, do-it-all force who averaged 16.4 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots per game.
“It’s not easy to replace those kind of guys,” Corta said. “We think we’re going to have a good season, but we know we have to work on it.”
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Coach: Shae Neal, third season
Record last year: 19-11, 1-2 at 1A DII state tournament
Current record: 5-1
Players to watch: PG Braden Permann, jr.; P Levi Farr, jr.; Util. Brigham Permann, fr.
Starters returning/lost: 1/4
Outlook: Rockland is still figuring out to best use its pieces.
The Bulldogs lost six seniors and most of their size — including honorable mention All-Area post Caleb Norwood — meaning this season will be highlighted by heavy guard play.
Junior Levi Farr is Rockland’s tallest player at 6-foot-2.
“It’s kind of a rebuilding year,” Bulldogs coach Shae Neal said. “We kind of have to make adjustments there. Last year, we could hit those boards hard, we could create mismatches, and this year we have to do some different things to stay in ballgames.”
But Rockland is off to a 5-1 start as it wades into its conference slate. The Bulldogs held their first six opponents to 33.7 ppg.
SHO-BAN CHIEFS
Coach: Tim Wilson, second season
Record last year: 4-19
Current record: 1-3
Players to watch: W Javis Friday, sr.; PG TJ Llama, sr.; W Kino Ramos-Yazzie, sr.; C Ethan Chacon, sr.
Starters returning/lost: 5/0
Outlook: Last year’s four-win season helped mold Sho-Ban.
The Chiefs return all five starters and carry six seniors into the 2019-20 campaign.
The veteran status of Sho-Ban’s roster and the returning experience may help the Chiefs adjust to a new style of play under second-year coach Tim Wilson.
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Wilson said. “In the the past, we were known for the ‘rez ball’ type of play, up and down the court. We want to be deliberate with our offense and be really, really tenacious with our defense this year. That’s going to take discipline.”
Wilson hopes last season’s lumps will help his team take more steps forward this season. Sho-Ban has struggled to sustain success since its last state tournament trip in 2013.
“Our goal is to be a force to be reckoned with this year,” Wilson said. “We want to build. ... We want to do some good things and see how far we can go with it.”
GRACE LUTHERAN ROYALS
Coach: Jeremy Hess, fourth season
Record last year: 5-12
Current record: 1-2
Players to watch: N/A
Starters returning/lost: Unavailable
Outlook: Grace Lutheran finally has a full roster of students to pull from.
One of Pocatello’s newest schools has freshmen-seniors for the first time after opening in 2016. It should help the Royals, who hope to continue building the program under head coach Jeremy Hess, who has led the team since its first day.
Last season was Grace Lutheran’s first as a varsity program. The team beat five conference opponents, which bodes well for a team that has seniors for the first time.