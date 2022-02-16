Don't look now, but the girls basketball state tournaments are here. District 5 has six teams competing: In 4A, Blackfoot and Preston. In 3A, Snake River. In 2A, Aberdeen and Soda Springs. In 1AD2, Rockland.
Here are brackets for those tournaments and capsules on those teams, courtesy of the state's media.
Class 4A
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 24-0
State seed: #1; District Six champ
Coach: Raimee Odum, second season
Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, sr.; G Izzy Arave, sr.; G Prairie Caldwell, sr.; F Kianna Wright, sr.; G Esperanza Vergara, jr.
Notes: Have won 28 straight games, dating back to last season, when they won state. … Start the same group as last year. … Won all seven games against 5A clubs this year. … Head coach Raimee Odum is seeking her second straight state title in her second year at the helm… Have held opponents to fewer than 30 points in three of last four games. … 18 of 24 wins have been by double figures.
PRESTON INDIANS
Record: 16-7
State seed: #3; District Five champ
Coach: Ryan Harris, third season
Players to watch: G Hailey Meek, sr; G Riley Ward, sr.; F Mickayla Robertson, sr.
Notes: Have won nine of last 10 games. … Meek, Ward and Roberts all average upward of 10 points per game. … Beat Pocatello twice in district tournament to advance to state. … Haven’t won a game by single digits since Dec. 2. … Have held opponents to 40 points or fewer in 11 of past 12 games.
Class 3A
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 20-5
State seed: #2; District 5 champ
Coach: Jeff Steadman, sixth season
Players to watch: G Rylie Edlefsen, so.; G Caselle Howell, sr.; G Reagan VanOrden, sr.
Notes: Sophomore Rylie Edlefsen is team’s top scorer, posting around 14 points per game. … Reagan VanOrden supplies roughly eight points a contest. … Two of team’s five losses came to Sugar-Salem, which has lost just twice all season. … More guard-oriented than previous seasons. … Beat 5A Owyhee back in December. … Eight of final nine regular-season games came against district foes. … In district tournament, got upset by American Falls in first round, then beat Beavers in next game for district title.
Class 2A
ABERDEEN TIGERS
Record: 20-5
State seed: #4; District 5 champ
Coach: Lincoln Driscoll, second season
Players to watch: F Ellie Watson sr., G Yasmin Ortiz sr.; G Hope Driscoll sr.; G Courtney Phillips, sr.
Notes: Senior Ellie Watson is team’s leading scorer and rebounder with 17.9 points and 9 rebounds per game. … Four of five starters have started since their freshman seasons. … Has won eight of last nine… Ortiz and Driscoll both average around 9 points per game. … Unseated longtime power Soda Springs for district championship. … Head coach Lincoln Driscoll has been impressed with team’s mental improvements over past few games.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 14-12
State seed: #6; State play-in winner
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 20th season
Players to watch: G Jinettie Garbett, so; G Zipaya Somsen, jr; G Abby Goodin, fr.
Notes: Schvaneveldt has led the Cardinals to four state championships in the past seven years, including three straight from 2018-20. … An extremely young roster features two freshmen and three sophomores. … The Cardinals' 14-12 record undersells their talent. Soda Springs went 8-0 in conference play, and just 6-11 against non-conference foes in the regular season. Nine of their losses came against other teams at state (4A Preston, 3A Sugar-Salem, 3A Snake River, 2A Ririe, 2A Grangeville, and 1AD1 Lapwai).
Class 1AD2
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 21-1
State seed: #1; District Five-Six champ
Coach: Vern Nelson, 26th season
Players to watch: F Kiersley Boyer, sr.; F Ember Farr, sr.; F Taylor Wilson, jr.; G Addie Wilson, jr.
Notes: Boyer is team’s leading scorer and rebounder, posting around 14 points and 12 rebounds per game. … Farr averages 11 points and 10 boards per contest. … Farr and Boyer were both on the Bulldogs’ 2020 state championship team. … Won district tournament for first time in three seasons. … Only two of 21 wins came by single digits. … Lone loss came to Raft River, back in December. … Haven’t allowed 50-plus points in a game all season. … 21-1 is best record headed into state in Nelson’s tenure.