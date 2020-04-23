Sho-Ban's shooting star has picked her next step.
Guard Harley Jackson, who set several records over the course of her career with the Chiefs, signed with Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, on Tuesday.
"I kind of knew once I started talking to Rocky that I wanted to try to make that my main pick," Jackson said. "It's a great program and I get along with (assistant coach Brett) Morehouse. They think that I could make a really good impact on their team."
Jackson attended one of the Battlin Bears' camps in Hardin, Montana, last summer, which put her on their radar.
"We were impressed with her skill set, especially her shooting ability," RMC head coach Wes Keller said in a press release. "People who have seen her play will remember her unlimited shooting range, but her ball-handling and passing skills are just as impressive. We look forward to having her in our program."
Over the course of a two-year varsity career at Sho-Ban, Jackson, listed at 5-foot-5, was one of the most electric scorers in Idaho.
She averaged 26.6 points per game as a senior, which included the 1,000th point of her career, scored on Jan. 21 as part of a 31-point game against Watersprings. She also set the Sho-Ban school record for points in a game with 47 against Hagerman barely a week later on Jan. 29.
As a junior in 2018-19, she set multiple 1A DII state tournament records, including for most points in a game (40), most 3-pointers made in a game (10) and most 3-pointers made in a tournament (17).
"As soon as she steps past the halfcourt line, she's in range," Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. "It almost just seems so natural, at moments you're like, wow, this should be bigger than it is. ... Watching her do all this phenomenal stuff and how easy she made it look, I think that was kind of the breathtaking part of it."
With that kind of scoring record, Jackson had plenty of suitors at the next level.
Her recruiting stress didn't come from wondering if she'd have a spot in college, but from sorting through the different offers.
"It's sort of a relief, actually, because I don't feel everything's piling on me, like, oh, you need to choose where you're going ASAP and stuff," Jackson said. "It was overwhelming a little bit ... when colleges would text me and say that, oh, we want you to come up for a visit, or when they would email me and say that they were interested in me and then I have to turn them down because it's way far away from where I live. I didn't really want to go that far, clear across the country."
Now, she has a place with a school that's not too far away — Billings is about a six-hour drive from Fort Hall, give or take, so her family can come see some games — and with a quality team.
Rocky Mountain has won 23, 20 and 19 games, respectively, in the last three seasons, making it to the NAIA Division I national tournament in the first two of those campaigns.
The Battlin' Bears lost in the first round in both of those occasions. Will a record-setting scorer from Idaho help them get over the hump? It couldn't hurt.
"I want to be part of their continued success," Jackson said.