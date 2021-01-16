POCATELLO — The crowds are limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the basketball fans at Century can still be loud when they want to. The noise rises from the scattered family groups in the bleachers, loud and shrill, pushing through masks and bouncing off the flat ceiling and polished hardwood.
In tense moments, it sounds, almost unbelievably, like a crowd from before the pandemic, like there are 500 fans in the stands instead of 50.
"It was very different," Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. "It's been kind of like summer games, where there's not a lot of people there. ... (Tonight), it was really loud in the gym. It was difficult to hear as coaches."
In the fourth quarter and overtime of Saturday's game against Blackfoot, all of it — even the invective directed at the refs — seemed to be targeted towards the Broncos' Hadley Humpherys, as though the reverberating sound and emotion from the stands could prevent her from ripping down another rebound and going back up for another putback.
It couldn't, and neither could anyone the Diamondbacks sent at her on the floor, either.
Humpherys scored 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, probably half of which were on the offensive end, in Blackfoot's 55-53 overtime win.
"That girl, she's got heart," Odum said. "She's one of the leaders on our team. She believes in her teammates, and she wants to win. ... Not only is she strong down low, but she makes good decisions, so we run things through her."
At first glance, Humpherys looks like the kind of player who might only be on the basketball team because she's big and tall. The coach has fantasies about a devastating low-post game, and all he gets is dropped passes and missed free throws.
Humpherys, though, is different, a truly skilled big who has touch around the basket and still chases rebounds like a homing missile. She's not afraid to be physical either, and the difference between her and Century's players was maybe most apparent there.
"She's a big body in there, we just didn't match her physicality," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "She kind of ruled the paint there. My players have to be more more physical."
The win avenged Blackfoot's worst performance of the year, a 43-16 loss to Century on Nov. 19 in the first matchup between the two after former Blackfoot players Tenleigh and Taylor Smith transferred to Century in the offseason.
Humpherys was one of the players who starred alongside Tenleigh Smith as the Broncos made the state tournament a year ago. This year, she was one of the players left behind, and losing to former teammates in the first game only made the rematch more important.
"That (first) game was a humbling game for us," Odum said. "It made us realize that we had to work. I think it helped motivate them to work harder, to practice harder. I really think going through that game has helped get us to where we are now."
It was clear from the beginning how important Humpherys would be for Blackfoot's hopes. Passes over the top, post-ups, high-post catches — if the Broncos broke Century's press, it was a near-certainty that the possession would end with the ball getting in her hands somehow.
She had a double-double by the end of the third quarter — 13 points and 10 rebounds — but Century led 37-31 heading into the final eight minutes. The fourth quarter, though, was all Humpherys. If the ball went up, she was getting it — and if she got it, she was either scoring or going to the free-throw line.
Her two free throws with 53.6 seconds left tied the game at 45-45. With under 10 seconds left and Century back up 49-47, she caught the ball in the high post, went right, stumbled towards the basket and laid the ball in as the Century crowd shrieked for a travel and the Blackfoot bench just shrieked in delight.
One more Humpherys o-board and putback in overtime gave the Broncos a 54-51 lead, and Century missed a shot to tie late. Humpherys, of course, came down with the rebound as the last second ticked away.
This time, the only noise was from the Blackfoot side of the stands as their players piled onto the court in celebration.
"Those girls love that type of environment," Odum said. "Blood's pumping, adrenaline's going, so you just hope that your girls respond and fall back on the things they've been doing in practice."
Kianna Wright added 14 points for the Broncos. Preslie Merrill led Century with 19 points. Ashton Adamson added 17 and Tenleigh Smith 12 for the Diamondbacks.
"We had chances to win it, we did a lot of good things," Shuler said. "We ran our transition well, we executed plays. The one thing that we really want to highlight is they held their composure. You win some, you lose some, but it's the way you bounce back after those losses and keep your composure."
Blackfoot (13-4) plays Wednesday at Shelley. Century (12-6) is at Pocatello on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 55, CENTURY 53 (OT)
Blackfoot 11 13 7 18 6 — 55
Century 12 14 11 12 4 — 53
Blackfoot — Humpherys 24, Wright 14, Vergarra 6, Piper 5, Caldwell 4, Arave 2.
Century — Merrill 19, Adamson 17, Te. Smith 12, Ta. Smith 2, Bull 2, Horsley 1.