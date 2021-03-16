One of the longest-tenured basketball coaches in the area is moving on, as Greg Bergholm has resigned as the head coach of the Soda Springs boys basketball team, the school announced in a press release Monday.
Bergholm has coached the Cardinals since 2004.
"I feel for me, the best thing at this time is to be done coaching at Soda," Bergholm said in the press release. "We brought success to a program that hadn’t seen it for some time and we tried to do it the right way."
Over 17 years, Bergholm won five district championships with the Cardinals, all in the six-year stretch between 2010 and 2015. He was the head coach at Grace before taking the job at Soda Springs.
Bergholm never won a state title at Soda Springs, but his teams secured runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2015.
"Being a head coach pretty much takes so much time, effort and energy, and we're thankful for the time coach Bergholm dedicated to our program," Soda Springs athletic director Jeff Uskoski said. "He's been coaching high school basketball over two decades, with a bunch of that time at Soda Springs. It's going to be tough to replace him. We're grateful for what he's done and we wish him the best in the future."
Uskoski said that Soda Springs has posted to fill the open position, with no timeline for when a new coach will be hired.