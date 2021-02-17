NAMPA — Even if you've never seen them play before, it's not hard to pick out Maniah Clegg among her Grace teammates.
When she hopped down from the stands to join her teammates for pregame warmups before Grace's first-round state-tournament game Wednesday, it was like a switch went off.
Oh, there she is.
Half-a-head taller than any of her teammates, Clegg moves with the easy confidence that comes from a career filled with success, from years of being the top dog on most basketball courts she's stepped on.
The problem on Wednesday was she wasn't the only head-turner in warmups.
Down on the other end of the court was Liberty Charter's Madison Hodnett. At 6-foot-3, Hodnett doesn't make Clegg (just over six feet) look small, exactly, but she did put a small nick in the invincibility that Clegg projected.
In 1A, it's hard to find players with any kind of height at all. It's even rarer to find players that tall who aren't still a bit awkward, still growing into their bodies.
So having two legitimately skilled post players going at it — Clegg averaged 12 points and 12 rebounds a game for Grace in the regular season, while Hodnett put up scarcely-believable averages of 20 points and 17 rebounds for Liberty Charter — added another layer of intrigue to the already high-stakes matchup between the two schools.
"I've played her for, I think, three years now. We're good friends, and I kind of know what to expect," Clegg said. "But she's always good competition, because she's another tall girl. She plays pretty good defense and can stand her ground."
If Clegg could battle Hodnett to a draw, then the game would likely be decided by the guards, where Grace had a decided but not overwhelming advantage.
It sounds simple — but Clegg made it even simpler, putting up a huge double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds and holding Hodnett to nine and seven.
The advantage inside only made things easier for the Grizzlies' guards, as Tenleigh Walker came off the bench to match Clegg's 14 points and Grace easily handled Liberty Charter, 52-25, at Columbia High School to move to the 1A DI state semifinals.
"I was confident in Maniah, she's a stud," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "I knew Hodnett was a solid player over here in the Third District, but Maniah can hold her own. ... A lot of teams we've played this year haven't had a post presence, and Maniah's seen a lot of double teams. Tonight, as a basketball fan, seeing two good posts going at each other, it's fun to watch."
If Clegg wasn't six feet tall, it's easy to imagine her still being a star for Grace.
On multiple occasions Wednesday, she blocked a Patriots shot inside, only to grab the ball herself and dribble it upcourt. She whipped passes out of the post that a point guard would be proud of. Unable to rely on her height against the taller Hodnett, Clegg instead showed her explosiveness and soft hands, jumping multiple times after the same rebound, tipping the ball to herself until she came down with it.
Grace led 12-6 after the first quarter and 20-8 at halftime, but Liberty Charter scored the first seven points of the second half to cut the gap to 20-15.
That was when, for the first time all game, the Grizzlies forced the ball into the post.
On back-to-back possessions, Clegg went right at Hodnett for buckets inside, kicking off a 14-2 run to close the third quarter for Grace and all but ending the game.
"Being a senior, it makes you realize how important each game is, and winning this game is just a first step," Clegg said. "It was important to me to win it as a team."
The Grizzlies play Lapwai, the No. 1 seed from District 2 and the consensus best team in the bracket, Thursday at 7 p.m.
GRACE 52, LIBERTY CHARTER 25
Liberty Charter 6 2 9 8 — 25
Grace 12 8 14 18 — 52
Liberty Charter — Hodnett 9, Collom 5, Valadez 5, Johnson 2, Bagley 2, Gerdes 2.
Grace — Clegg 14, Walker 14, Me. Straatman 9, Smith 8, Mansfield 3, Hulse 2, Lloyd 2.