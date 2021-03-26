Just a few weeks after the 2020-21 girls basketball season wrapped up, the All-Idaho teams were announced a number of local standouts made the cut.
After leading her Grace to the program’s first state championship since 1986, Grizzlies’ forward Maniah Clegg was named the 1A DI Player of the Year. In the state tournament, the senior averaged 18.7 points and 15 rebounds.
The other local state title team, Blackfoot — which knocked off Century by four to capture the first championship in program history — saw two players make the list. Hadley Humpherys, who scored a dozen points in the championship game, was a first-team selection and her teammate Isabelle Arave made the second team.
The other pair of local 4A nominees came from Century. Senior Tenleigh Smith, the dynamic Diamondbacks’ point guard who’s committed to Idaho State, earned a spot the first team and Century’s senior sharp-shooter Ashton Adamson was pegged on the second team.
In 3A, Snake River senior Josee Steadman was a first-team selection while Marsh Valley guard Zoie Armstrong came in on the second team. Steadman, who helped the Panthers win two play-in games to reach the state tournament, solidified herself as one of the most prolific shooters in the area. Armstrong was the key piece in Marsh Valley’s district championship game, a scrappy guard who had a knack for hitting clutch shots.
After leading Bear Lake to an improbable run to the state championship game, Bears’ senior guard Hailey Humperys. Bear Lake’s shifty point guard scored a game-high 21 in the state title game. Making the second team in 2A was Aberdeen’s Ellie Watson and Kajsia Fuller of West Side.
Rockland’s dynamic duo of Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr both made the cut in 1A DII with Boyer named to the first team and Farr making the second team. The pair of juniors were often coach Vern Nelson’s top scorers never had trouble scoring down low.