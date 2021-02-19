Grace girls basketball overcame a halftime deficit en route to a 46-37 win over Prairie at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Friday to win the 1A DI state girls basketball championship.
It's the school's first girls basketball state title since 1986.
"It's just surreal," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "I still don't even realize that we finally got it done. This team has been resilient all year long. We've fought back from adversity multiple times, we've had a lot of close games, and the girls still bought into it. We knew Prairie was going to make runs, and the girls just kept believing and never backed down."
Senior Maniah Clegg scored 16 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Grizzlies to finish off a dominating state tournament run. Clegg finished the three-game tournament with 56 points and 45 rebounds.
Just as they had in a semifinal win over Lapwai, the Grizzlies went down by eight points in the third quarter of Friday's game. This time, their comeback was even more dominant, as Grace didn't allow a field goal in the final 10 minutes, one second of the game, coming back from a 33-25 deficit.
Freshmen Sydnee Smith and Melodie Straatman combined to score all 17 of their points in the second half for Grace after Clegg had 10 of the Grizzlies' 17 points at halftime.
"Our freshman class, I've known they were studs all along," Christensen said. "They've played a lot of basketball and they've matured early, and I knew they could step up on the big stage."
With the win, Grace snapped North Idaho's dominance of 1A DI girls basketball. Since 1A was split into two divisions in 2009, North Idaho schools have won 10 of the 12 state titles in 1A DI, with Lapwai and Prairie, the Grizzlies' semifinal and final opponents, combining for eight of those 10.
This story will be updated.