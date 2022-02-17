Over the past several years, as she tried to find a way to stand out at her small school, Sara Anderson picked up on a certain platitude that hovered over Grace High like a rain cloud.
“It’s hard to get recognized, being from a smaller school,” Anderson said. “Not very many athletes go on to play from small schools. There’s a huge stereotype with that. So if you get told it enough times, lots of people want you to believe it. But I didn’t really care. I still wanted to do it.”
By it, Anderson meant to play volleyball at the college level. So on Thursday afternoon, that’s what she did. She signed her letter of intent to play at Western Wyoming, a community college in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
“It was really important to me. It was a really big step in my volleyball career,” Anderson said. “I always dreamt of playing collegiate volleyball. I wasn’t sure about where I was ever gonna do it. So for it to finally all come together, it was kind of a big deal for me. I’m just so excited to be able to continue my career as well as go to school.”
For Anderson, who led Grace to four straight appearances at the 1AD1 state tournament and one championship, Western Wyoming stood out for a few reasons. Initially, she wanted to go to a four-year school. She had three offers from those types of schools, including one in Pennsylvania, one in Illinois and one in Kansas.
But then she took a visit to Western Wyoming.
“I really loved the campus,” Anderson said. “I met most of the girls that were on the team, and I got along with all of them really great. I really loved the coach. So all of it just seemed really right, and it seemed like the best for me. I decided that was where I was meant to go.”
Check out Anderson’s volleyball resume and you’ll understand why she feels comfortable moving on to the next level. For one, playing four years of varsity volleyball and making state twice isn’t bad, but she also spent offseasons playing for the Cache Valley Volleyball Club, a club team in Utah that gave her opportunities to see how she stacked up against competition from farther away — not just around Grace, a town of 1,200.
“And I keep up with them just as well,” Anderson said. “So I’ve done that since I was a freshman. Kinda building up that confidence and doing a lot of things from there was a huge thing for my volleyball career that made me grow. It was kinda like having another season — just in my offseason.”
That leaves Anderson only a few months left in Grace before she departs for Rock Springs, a three-hour drive. She said she doesn’t mind the proximity to home — “I don’t get homesick, so I wasn’t afraid to go far,” she said — but for her, the best part is this: She has a chance to play college volleyball.
“I was told never to rush or wish away my senior year,” Anderson said, “and I’ve tried not to, but I just know I’m so excited to go to somewhere new. Kinda have a chance to meet new people and things like that, because being from Grace, I’ve grown up with the same kids that I’ve known since kindergarten. I’m super excited.”