NAMPA -- Grace had trouble solving Ambrose's zone defense all afternoon, and when the Grizzlies badly needed some points, it got even harder.
Grace lost 49-27 to Ambrose in Saturday's 1A DI state championship game at the Ford Idaho center, shooting 20.4% and going scoreless in the fourth quarter. The 27 points tied Grace's lowest scoring output this season, as Ambrose's top-ranked scoring defense lived up to its billing.
The loss ended Grace's 11-game winning streak. Ambrose (24-2) was the only 1A DI team to beat the Grizzlies all season.
"We were a little sluggish and a little complacent about a few things," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "We've been on an 11-game win streak thinking, we're going to get back, we're going to get back, and we just couldn't get there. A little frustration set in. That's the game of basketball."
Ambrose's zone took one-on-one opportunities away from Gage Stoddard, Grace's leading scorer, who poured in 30 points Friday in his team's state semifinal win over Lapwai. The junior scored all nine of Grace's first-quarter points, but was held to four the rest of the way, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-20 shooting.
Grace also struggled to get the ball inside to big man Ivor Gibbs. The 6-foot-3 senior is a key source of offense for Grace, but he rarely got the ball Saturday and didn't score on five shots.
Ambrose entered the state tournament leading 1A DI with 36.5 points per game allowed and kept it up at the state tournament, holding its three opponents to 37.7 ppg.
"A player like (Stoddard) who's really talented ... if you play zone, you can easily bring a second guy at him all the time," Ambrose coach Ken Sugarman said. "So that was our goal was anytime he tried to go somewhere, we were going to bring early help and make it really hard, not let him get in one-on-one situations."
Grace (16-11) entered the second quarter down 19-9 but got within six points, 23-17, thanks to two points from Stodddard and 3-pointers from Jordan Mansfield and Paysen Anderson.
Ambrose quickly regrouped, going on a 5-0 run to push its lead back to 11, and led 28-19 at halftime.
The Archers shot 44.0% in the first half and went 3 of 8 from 3-point range as they worked the ball around Grace's defense and patiently waited for open looks.
"We had some possessions that didn't go our way, had some shots that weren't falling," Lloyd said. "They had some shots that were falling."
Ambrose led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, when Grace went 3 of 13 from the field. Any fourth-quarter comeback hopes diminished with each missed shot in the fourth, when the Grizzlies went 0 for 13.
The Archers finished the game shooting 45.2%, led by 17 points and 17 rebounds from 6-foot-6 senior Paul Yenor. Grace did its best to limit Yenor's paint touches, but he still played a big role on offense, passing out of double-teams to find Ambrose's shooters and keeping possessions alive with offensive rebounds.
"He's an anchor," Sugarman said. "We've talked all season about, play through him. He's unselfish. Get him lots of touches. He's going to do damage inside, he's going to collapse the defense, shots from the perimeter are going to be easier, and we did it."
Grace loses four seniors off its runner-up team -- the Grizzlies' first to make the state finals since 2003.
But Lloyd hopes returners who saw action on Saturday have fuel for another run at a title.
"To get to this point and play for a championship is a big deal," Lloyd said. "All those young kids that were there understand the situation, and their drive to get back now, I think it's going to be hungry. They're going to want it."
AMBROSE 49, GRACE 27
Ambrose 19 9 11 10 -- 49
Grace 9 10 8 0 -- 27
Ambrose -- Sugarman 4, Johnson 4, Ferrer 2, Roberts 3, Blythe 13, Hughes 6, Yenor 17.
Grace -- Stoddard 13, Lloyd 2, Anderson 3, Mansfield 9.