Though some may not have expected it, the Grace Grizzlies left no doubt that they had earned a chance to prove themselves the best 1AD1 team in Idaho, soundly dispatching the Kamiah Kubs 38-12 Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
“These guys worked hard for it,” Grizzlies head coach James Newby said. “This is something we’ve been striving toward all year.”
It was the Tytan Anderson show for the Grizzlies. The senior quarterback accounted for five of Grace’s six touchdowns on the day, completing 7 of 14 passes for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns with one interception and also rushing for touchdowns of 6 and 11 yards.
Grace running back Will Mickelsen rushed 14 times for 80 yards and the lone score that didn’t involve Anderson. Mickelsen also led the Grizzlies with 62 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Dallon Draper had 28 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions for Grace.
The contest in the first half was considerably more competitive than the final score would indicate. After Grace opened the scoring with Anderson’s 6-yard touchdown, Kamiah not only responded with their own touchdown but also forced a turnover on downs on the following possession and scored once again, taking a 12-6 lead midway through the second quarter. The Kubs appeared to have all the momentum.
Newby wasn’t worried.
“These guys are really resilient,” Newby said. “They don’t let those things get them down. They continued to fight like they have all year, and that’s what makes me so proud to be their coach.”
Following the Kubs second and ultimately last score, the Grizzlies were not only resilient but downright dominant. Late in the second quarter, Anderson threw a perfect deep ball to Draper, lofting it over the heads of two Kamiah defenders and into the waiting hands of Draper. The Grizzlies took a 14-12 lead into the locker room following a successful 2-point conversion on a pass from Anderson to Draper.
The Grizzlies locked the Kubs down completely in the second half, never appearing to tire on defense despite Kamiah’s up-tempo offense. Instead, the Grizzlies seemed to key in on the tendencies of the Kubs, which resulted in a number of plays being blown up in the backfield and/or immediately after handoff.
Offensively, Grace seemed to only further befuddle the Kamiah defense, as evidenced by a ideally-timed and executed screen pass from Anderson to Mickelson that went 35 yards for a touchdown, putting Grace up 20-12. The Kubs never mustered anything else that resembled a potential scoring drive, while the Grizzlies notched three more insurance touchdowns and walked away with a 38-12 victory.
Grace has a considerable obstacle standing between it and a state title in the form of the top-seeded Oakley Hornets, who earned their spot in the title game after toppling Carey 26-18 on Friday.
