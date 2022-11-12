Though some may not have expected it, the Grace Grizzlies left no doubt that they had earned a chance to prove themselves the best 1AD1 team in Idaho, soundly dispatching the Kamiah Kubs 38-12 Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

“These guys worked hard for it,” Grizzlies head coach James Newby said. “This is something we’ve been striving toward all year.”

Trevor Matthews Grace FB

Grace sophomore Trevor Matthews escapes an Oakley tackle during Saturday's 1AD1 semifinal.

