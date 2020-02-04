One new local team made its way into the most recent high school boys basketball media poll, released Tuesday.
Grace cracked the top five in the 1A DI ranks, tying Wilder for the No. 5 spot. The Grizzlies (10-10) have won five games in a row and have not lost to a 1A DI opponent this season.
Preston (17-1) remained No. 2 in 4A, receiving three first-place votes to trail No. 1 Middleton's four first-place nods. West Side (14-3) retained its No. 3 ranking in 2A.
Marsh Valley (9-7), Snake River (9-7), Bear Lake (12-6), Malad (10-6) and North Gem (13-3) all received votes, but were not ranked this week.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL
records as of Feb. 3
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 17-1 35 1
2. Meridian 15-2 22 5
3. Rigby 16-1 20 3
4. Post Falls 16-3 17 4
5. Borah 14-3 11 2
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 15-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 17-1 31 2
3. Minico 13-4 17 4
4. Idaho Falls 12-4 12 —
5. Lakeland 13-2 9 3
Others receiving votes: Kuna 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 17-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 15-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 11-5 20 3
4. Teton 12-4 14 4
5. Kellogg 9-6 5 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 1, Marsh Valley 1, Parma 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 14-1 35 1
2. Marsing 15-3 27 2
3. West Side 14-3 22 3
4. St. Maries 12-4 8 —
5. Nampa Christian 13-4 7 4
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, Malad 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (5) 16-1 32 1
2. Lapwai (1) 15-2 28 2
3. Potlatch (1) 15-2 24 3
4. Valley 14-3 13 5
t-5. Wilder 14-3 3 4
t-5. Grace 10-10 3 —
Others receiving votes: Oakley 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 14-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 14-4 28 2
3. Garden Valley 13-2 24 3
4. Cascade 13-3 10 5
5. Mackay 15-4 9 —
Others receiving votes: North Gem 1, Camas County 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press