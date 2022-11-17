Playing Oakley is a little like playing the prime Golden State Warriors. You can do some good things – exciting things even — but just when you think you might be building some momentum, you’re met with an avalanche, a tsunami, a tidal wave of retribution that reminds you of the behemoth you’re playing.

So in a 58-20 loss Thursday evening, Grace learned that lesson the hard way, yielding to the powerhouse Hornets, who captured their third straight 1AD1 state championship. The Grizzlies did plenty well, including a three-touchdown effort from quarterback Tytan Anderson, who accounted for all of his team’s scores — but that’s the thing about playing Oakley. Your best effort against other clubs is not enough against the Hornets.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.