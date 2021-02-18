NAMPA — As the buzzer sounded, ushering Grace past Lapwai and into the 1A DI state title game, Maniah Clegg could only summon one last celebratory jump and a few shuffling steps before her teammates caught up with her.
From the bench in front of her and the court behind her, the Grizzlies mobbed Clegg, whose 26 points and 14 rebounds nearly singlehandedly carried Grace past Lapwai 44-36 in the 1A DI state semifinals Thursday night.
Clegg played 30 minutes, 50 seconds of the 32 possible minutes, not coming out of the game in the second half. She made 10 of 20 field goals and 6 of 7 free throws.
"Tired," Clegg said simply when asked how she was feeling after the game. "It feels good though. As much work as you put out, that's how great the reward will be. That's what I had to keep telling myself. Going into the fourth quarter, my coach kind of told me, hey, you're not coming out, so dig deep."
Even more than that, it came against defending state champion Lapwai. In a year without many cross-district games, the Wildcats came to the state tournament with an air of inevitability after sweeping through Districts 1 and 2 in North Idaho, winning their first 18 games and running their record to 21-1 before meeting Grace on Thursday.
But the Wildcats, crucially, had no one to match up with Clegg, who had won a duel against Liberty Charter's 6-foot-3 Madison Hodnett in the Grizzlies' first-round win on Wednesday.
Against Lapwai, she didn't get a one-on-one matchup, instead having to deal with double and triple teams whenever she got the ball in the post. When she could, she fought through or shot over the players rushing at her.
When she couldn't, she kicked the ball out to the perimeter, where Grace enjoyed stacks of open 3-pointers. It's been a season-long test for the Grizzlies — can they hit enough open shots when teams double Clegg? — and they nearly failed it against Lapwai, shooting 2 of 13 from 3-point range.
The first make came from freshman Melodie Straatman, as part of a 10-2 run to close the third quarter after Lapwai had taken a 29-21 lead.
"This is a resilient team," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "We could have fallen apart in that third quarter, but the girls stayed together and kept believing. ... We knew Lapwai would make a run. We talked about it at halftime, and we had to weather it. Just lock in on the defensive end, and they bought in."
The second was even bigger. Up 37-33 with two minutes to go, the Grizzlies ran a designed play for Straatman, who sprinted from under the basket straight to the top of the key as two Grace players set screens for her at the free-throw line. As the "elevator doors" closed on the pursuing defenders, Straatman caught a pass from the wing and had plenty of time to measure up the shot, which splashed through the net for the dagger.
"For us to be successful, we have to knock those shots down, and Melodie stepped up big-time tonight," Christensen said. "Talent-wise, the skill set that (Straatman) has as a freshman...she's got the height, the length, by far our best shooter. I had all the confidence in the world in her hitting that shot."
Grace will face Prairie in the title game Friday at 2 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center. The Pirates knocked the Grizzlies out of last year's state tournament in the semifinals before losing to Lapwai in the title game.
"I don't think it's going to be easy, but I think it's very doable if we continue to stick together," Clegg said. "If we stay mentally tough like we did this game, I don't see any reason why we can't beat them."
PARMA 46, SNAKE RIVER 36
At Middleton, Snake River came back from a tough first quarter to draw nearly even at halftime, only to throw that away in the third and fall to the loser's bracket of the 3A state tournament.
"We didn't put a good third quarter together, that's kind of been a problem for us," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "We didn't shoot the ball that well and I think the execution of our offense struggled at times, taking the first shot instead of a better shot."
The Panthers trailed 16-7 after the first quarter, 20-19 at halftime and 33-26 after the third quarter.
Freshman Rylie Edlefsen scored 15 points to lead Snake River. In her final state tournament opener, Panthers senior Josee Steadman scored nine points.
Steadman sprained her ankle in the second half, which leaves her questionable for Snake River's loser-out game Friday against McCall-Donnelly, also at Middleton.
TRI-VALLEY 45, ROCKLAND 26
At Nampa, Tri-Valley successfully took away Rockland's post offense to drop the Bulldogs into the third-place game.
Ember Farr, Taylor Wilson and Kiersley Boyer, Rockland's post players who combined for 32 points in the first round against Mullan, were held to eight total points against Tri-Valley. Angie Lee led the Bulldogs with eight points.
"They took the posts away," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "We just couldn't hit outside shots today. Defensively, I thought we played well. When you hold someone to 45, you would think you should be in the ballgame, but we just didn't get them to fall."
Rockland plays Carey on Friday in the third-place game. It's a rematch of last year's state championship game, won by Rockland.
"I know the kids want to come back and play again tomorrow and bring some hardware home," Nelson said.
GRACE 44, LAPWAI 36
Lapwai 9 9 13 5 — 36
Grace 14 7 10 13 — 44
Lapwai — O. Mitchell 15, Gl. Sobotta 11, McCormach-Marks 4, Gr. Sobotta 3, Gould 2, Oatman 1.
Grace — Clegg 26, Me. Straatman 8, Smith 7, Walker 2, Christensen 1.
PARMA 46, SNAKE RIVER 36
Snake River 7 12 7 10 — 36
Parma 16 4 13 13 — 46
Snake River — Edlefsen 15, Jo. Steadman 9, Ja. Steadman 4, VanOrden 4, Goff 2, Gilbert 2.
Parma — G. Jackson 13, Johnson 12, Hams 10, Kaiser 7, S. Jackson 3, Seward 1.
TRI-VALLEY 45, ROCKLAND 26
Rockland 7 5 4 10 — 26
Tri-Valley 11 7 14 13 — 45
Rockland — Lee 8, Petersen 6, A. Wilson 4, Farr 4, T. Wilson 2, K. Boyer 2.
Tri-Valley — Jones 15, Mitchell 9, Hollon 7, Whitener 4, Ertel 4, Tyler 4, Hansen 2.