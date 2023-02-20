Here’s a compendium of good news from the southeast Idaho sports world.
Simplot games enjoys smashing return
Congratulations to the organizers, volunteers, coaches, athletes and officials who were able to successfully bring back the Simplot Games after a two-year COVID hiatus this past weekend. Despite ongoing renovations of Idaho State’s Holt Arena, the event still accommodated over 2,000 high school athletes from as far away as Canada and Australia, including a large contingent from the western United States.
World record holder Ryan Crouser was the big draw, and he did not disappoint. After giving an inspiring personal message to a packed Fosbury and Friends breakfast at Fort Hall on Friday morning, the two-time Olympic shot putter went out and broke both his indoor and outdoor records with his first throw during an exhibition at Holt Arena on Saturday.
Google “Ryan Crouser breaks world record” and you’ll see that story played all around the world, via the internet. And most stories mentioned the Simplot Games — and Pocatello, Idaho. Ever the gracious winner, Crouser praised the atmosphere at the games, and basically made everybody associated with the Simplot Games feel good on Saturday afternoon.
The high school athletes also enjoyed their share of notoriety. Daniel Simmons of American Fork, Utah, broke the games record in the 3,200 meters with a time of 8:53.80. Burley’s Gatlin Blair won the boys 60 meter dash with a time of 6.69 seconds, the fifth fastest time in the nation this year.
For many of the 2,000 high schoolers competing, the Simplot Games will be the biggest meet of their lives. They had the added experience of watching Crouser shatter a world record while they looked on.
The local hotels and restaurants were full, and Idaho State University had an opportunity to show off its campus to thousands of prospective students.
It was a great weekend, and a tip of the cap to the Simplot Corporation for making this tremendous event happen after the COVID interruption. This was the 43rd edition of one of the largest high school track and field events in the country.
One sad aspect of this year’s games was that Dick Fosbury, former Olympic high jump champion and long-time co-chair of the Simplot Games, was unable to attend. He was at the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, getting treatment for lymphoma. Games organizers had athletes and fans sign a giant banner wishing Fosbury good health during the games, and will present it to the long-time Idaho resident.
Callie Bourne’s unearthly farewell tour
Callie Bourne could have left the Idaho State women’s basketball team along with many of her former teammates after winning two straight Big Sky championships, after last season. She had her degree in hand, a legacy as one of the most productive players in Bengal history, and opportunities to pursue a professional career in her home Australia.
But Bourne chose to stick around and provide leadership for a very young, and inexperienced Bengal team. Her task got harder when Finley Garnett, the Bengals’ leading scorer through their first three conference games, went down for the season with a knee injury.
Undaunted, Bourne has put on a tour de force down the stretch of her final season in a Bengal uniform. According to numbers compiled by my friend and broadcast partner Mark Liptak, over the past five games Bourne has scored 120 points (24 per game), accumulated 28 rebounds and 22 assists, and has played 192 minutes out of a possible 200. During that five-game stretch, Bourne has scored 42 percent of her team’s points, and if you add in her assists and assume that they resulted in only two-point fields, she has been directly involved in at least 59 percent of her team’s scoring during that time.
“Callie is an absolute warrior for us right now,” said Bengal Coach Seton Sobolewski. “She is doing everything we are asking her to do while being an amazing leader.”
Callie has three games left as a Bengal, at Idaho and Eastern Washington this week, and home for senior night against Northern Colorado on Feb. 27. Her parents will be here from Australia on senior night. Bourne will leave ISU as the program’s all-time leader in assists, ranks third in career rebounding and she needs 17 more points this season to move into seventh in all-time scoring.
ISU women’s tennis enjoys hot start
The Idaho State women’s tennis team continued its sharp start to the indoor season, winning its fourth straight match on Saturday, 5-2 over Montana. It’s the Bengals’ first win over the Grizzlies since 2018.
“They beat us pretty good last year and we knew we needed this win here at home,” ISU Coach Gretchen Maloney said. “So the girls worked really hard. It was great — it was very nerve-racking, but it feels great now.”
ISU sisters Sol and Lola O’Lideadha won their No. 1 doubles match, 6-1, and Sydney Morris and Megan Lang-Gould took the No. 3 doubles match, 6-3, for the Bengals. Lola O’Lideadha won her No. 2 singles match, 6-3, 6-2, while her sister Sol lost her first set in the No. 3 singles match, but came back to win the match, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6. Leah Kuruvilla (6-4, 7-5) and Stefanya Shalakhova (6-4, 6-4) won their No. 5 and 6 singles matches, respectively.
ISU is 5-2 on the season, and 1-0 in Big Sky play, with Idaho coming to town for a match Thursday at 1 p.m. at Reed Gym.
“I think we definitely have the talent with this team this year,” Maloney said. “If they play like they can, we can have a really good season. But every conference match this year will be tough. We are in a great conference and we will need to bring it every match.”
Pocatello’s Stallsmith a “really good sport”
Pocatellan Don Stallsmith received the Idaho High School Activities Association sportsmanship award over the weekend, while attending the 1ADII state basketball tournament. Stallsmith cheered on the Council Lumberjacks, who captured the school’s first state basketball championship with a win over Dietrich. His two granddaughters are both starters on the Council team — senior Isabelle Eppich and sophomore Ava Eppich.
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
