4A
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District Five champion
Coach: Chris Shuler, 12th season
First-round opponent: Mountain Home (16-7, District 4 runner-up)
Players to watch: G Tenleigh Smith, sr.; G Ashton Adamson, sr.; G/F Preslie Merrill, sr.
Notes: Century was 4A state runner-up last year after winning it all in 2019. ... Add another runner-up finish in 2018, and the Diamondbacks have made the 4A state title game in each of the last three years. ... Three state titles in school history (2015, 2016, 2019). ... Senior guard Tenleigh Smith is committed to Idaho State, where her mother Courtnie Smith is an assistant coach. ... Tenleigh Smith was first-team all-state and all-conference a year ago at Blackfoot before transferring to Century. ... After a slow start, Century won 11 of its last 12 games in the regular season and district tournament, with the only setback in that stretch a 55-53 loss to Blackfoot on Jan. 16. ... Ranked second in final media poll.
3A
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 15-10
State seed: District Five champion
Coach: Kyle McQuivey, 14th season
First-round opponent: Filer (16-10, District 4 champion)
Players to watch: G Zoie Armstrong, sr.; G Sophie Hadley, jr.; G Alexis Christensen, sr.
Notes: The Eagles are returning to state after a three-year absence. ... They went two-and-out in 2017, their last appearance. ... Three-time state champion (2004, 2005, 2012). ... Beat defending state runner-up Snake River twice in three games in the conference tournament to advance as the No. 1 seed out of District 5. ... Armstrong led Marsh Valley in points per game (14.9), assists per game (3.0) and steals per game (3.9). ... She was also named first-team all-state in soccer in the fall after leading the Eagles to a third-place trophy at the state tournament. ... Christensen shot 33% from 3-point range to lead the team. ... No player averaged more than four rebounds a game. ... Christensen's 3.8 rpg led the team.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 21-6
State seed: District Five runner-up
Coach: Jeff Steadman, fifth season
First-round opponent: Parma (16-5, District 3 champion)
Players to watch: F Josee Steadman, sr.; G Rylie Edlefsen, fr.; F Adia Goff, sr.
Notes: Fourth-straight state tournament appearance. ... The Panthers have brought home a trophy — but not the one they want — from each of those appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2020 and consolation champion in 2019. ... Steadman (19 ppg, 7 rpg) is one of the most decorated players in the state, a multiple-time all-state and All-Area selection who's committed to DII Colorado Mesa. ... She scored a career-high 34 points in the state play-in game against Kimberly to clinch her fourth state-tournament appearance. ... Steadman set the 3A record for 3-pointers made at a state tournament last year with 15. ... Freshman point guard Edlefsen (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg) is a good lead ballhandler and has helped take some of the pressure off Steadman. ... Playing Goff (8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) with Steadman gives the Panthers height that many 3A teams can't match. ... Ranked fourth in final media poll.
2A
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 11-12
State seed: District Five runner-up
Coach: Brenda Messerly, third season
First-round opponent: Ririe (22-2, District 6 champion)
Players to watch: G Hailey Humpherys, sr., F Kalisha Parker, jr.
Notes: The Bears are making their second-straight state-tournament appearance. ... Prior to last year's appearance, they hadn't made it since 2008. ... After starting 6-2, Bear Lake lost 8 of its next 10 games and has been around .500 ever since. ... As the No. 4 seed in the district tournament, won the play-in game against Malad and then upset No. 1 Aberdeen twice to punch a ticket to state. ... Humpherys is likely to receive her second-straight first-team all-conference selection after averaging 13.6 points per game. ... Humpherys, Parker and several other players (Taylar Smith, Kelsea Skinner, Dani Bassett, Lydia Johnson, Eliza Sharp) were members of the Bears' state runner-up volleyball team in the fall.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 12-11
State seed: District Five champion
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 19th season
First-round opponent: Melba (19-4, District 3 runner-up)
Players to watch: G Kaitlynn Moldenhauer, sr.; G Zipaya Somsen, so.; G Nelly Pelayo, jr.
Notes: Three-time defending state champion. ... Became the first team in 2A history to three-peat with their title last year. ... Also won a title in 2015, giving them four of the last six 2A state crowns. ... Lost more games this year (11) than they had in the previous four years combined (seven). ... Won their last six games, all in district play, sweeping through the district tournament to take the crown as the No. 2 seed. ... Moldenhauer is one of just four seniors on a young team, along with Brimlee Jacobsen, Tayler Thompson and Jenna Gaines.
1A DI
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 18-3
State seed: District Five-Six Champion
Coach: Kyle Christensen, third season
First-round opponent: Liberty Charter (17-3, District 3 runner-up)
Players to watch: C Maniah Clegg, sr.; G Sydnee Smith, fr.; G Makenna Straatman, sr.
Notes: Won third place at state a year ago. ... Fourth consecutive appearance at the state tournament. ... Two-time state champion (1983, 1986). ... Only losses to Idaho teams this season were to Bear Lake and Soda Springs, state-tournament participants in 2A. ... Clegg is one of the best small-school post players in the state, averaging 12.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. ... Like several other players, she was a member of Grace's state-title-winning volleyball team in the fall. ... Ranked third in final media poll, the position they occupied for much of the year.
1A DII
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 18-4
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Vern Nelson, 25th season
First-round opponent: Mullan (10-7, District 1 champion)
Players to watch: F Kiersley Boyer, jr.; F Ember Farr, jr.; G Angie Lee, sr.
Notes: State champions last year. ... That title was was the first in school history in any sport. ... Making third-consecutive state-tournament appearance. ... Won 13 of first 14 games this year. ... Lost to Mackay in district title game before beating Leadore in state play-in game. ... Lee is one of four seniors, but the real strength of the team is in junior posts Boyer and Farr. ... Ranked first in final media poll, which was tabulated before their district-tournament loss to Mackay.