4A STATE TOURNAMENT, TIMBERLINE HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Century
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Last trip to state: 2019 (won state championship)
IHSAA state titles (last): 3 (2019)
First-round opponent: Blackfoot (18-8)
Century is looking to defend its state title from a year ago and win its fourth 4A title in six years.
After going undefeated last season, the Diamondbacks (19-3) had their 34-game winning streak snapped early this season with three losses at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, but have not lost since then, racking up 11-straight wins going into state.
"There's a bullseye on our back that's really big, but I have a lot of girls that have been there before and know what to expect," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "That experience helps and hopefully will help guide these younger kids as well."
Senior Lexi Bull is a Wyoming signee and presents a lot of matchup problems, as she can shoot, handle the ball, overwhelm players in the post and pass out of double-teams. Post Abby Christensen and guard Ashton Adamson are also upperclassmen and big contributors.
"I tell them, it's an honor to be there, but don't just expect to show up," Shuler said. "It's a business trip for us, that's what we expect, is to win three games and bring home another state championship."
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Last trip to state: 2019 (won consolation championship)
IHSAA state titles: 0
First-round opponent: Century (19-3)
Blackfoot gets Century again in the first round, a year after opening the state tournament with a 45-42 loss to the Diamondbacks before going on to win the consolation championship. That was Blackfoot's first state tournament appearance since the 2004-05 season. After breaking the drought, the Broncos (18-8) are back with more experience.
"That first game (last year), we were just a little shellshocked," Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. "Last year was a little bit, it was just good enough to get here. This year is the ultimate goal, which to win a state championship. It's that next level of wanting to win."
The Broncos are still young, with junior guard Tenleigh Smith running the offense and sophomore Hadley Humpherys in the post.
PRESTON INDIANS
Last trip to state: 2018 (lost consolation championship)
IHSAA state titles: 1 (1986)
First-round opponent: Caldwell (21-3)
In coach Ryan Harris' first season, Preston (19-7) returns to the state tournament again after a year's absence. The No. 2 seed for the 4A District 4-5 tournament, the Indians were upset in the second round and had to fight back through three loser-out games, including a state play-in game, to make it to Boise.
"There's a lot of excitement around the team, obviously," Harris said. "We've won three games in a row, so there's a lot of momentum. Since I took the job, the goal has been to get to the state tournament and win a state tournament."
The Indians are balanced, with Cassee Pugmire leading the team in scoring at 9.0 points per game, but three other players averaging at least 7.2 ppg. That includes Kylie Larsen, who teams with Pugmire to give Preston two talented posts, and exciting guard Hailey Meek. The Indians have a tough first-round matchup against District 3 champion Caldwell, which has won 18 of 19 and was the state runner-up a year ago.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT, MIDDLETON HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Sugar-Salem
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Last trip to state: 2019 (won consolation championship)
IHSAA state titles: 1 (2013)
First-round opponent: Fruitland (15-9)
Snake River (13-10), in the state tournament for the third-straight year, has had close calls in the previous two, finishing as state runner-up in 2018 and consolation champion in 2019.
"I think that our team's been through quite a few ups and downs this season," coach Jeff Steadman said. "Overall, we're peaking at the right time, and we're excited about getting up there. I think if we play our best, we have a real good chance of winning a game or two."
The Panthers are once again led by junior forward Josee Steadman, an all-state selection a year ago, who's averaging just over 14 points per game this season despite a new role.
"She's playing a totally different role than what we've asked her to in the past," Jeff Steadman said. "She's functioning as the point guard, brings it up, sets it up. She's really tried hard to get her teammates involved and be a true point guard."
Snake River also has senior Jordyn Gilbert, playing her way back into shape after an early-season injury, and emerging junior post player Adia Goff. The Panthers' first-round opponent, Fruitland, is tough for a district runner-up — the Grizzlies won 12 of 14 to close the season — but they do avoid possible matchups with favorites Sugar-Salem and Parma until the championship game.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT, KUNA HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Last trip to state: 2019 (won state championship)
IHSAA state titles (last): 3 (2019)
First-round opponent: New Plymouth (18-6)
Three teams have won back-to-back 2A state championships (including Prairie twice), but no team has ever pulled off what Soda Springs (22-2) is attempting to do this year — become the first-ever team to three-peat at the 2A level. The Cardinals are set up well to do it, too. Their 54-game winning streak was snapped by 3A title favorite Sugar-Salem early in the season, and a close second loss followed to North Summit (Utah), but Soda Springs goes into the state tournament on a 19-game winning streak. Just four of those wins were decided by fewer than 10 points, and those four came in games against 4A Skyline and out-of-state teams Logan (Utah) and Star Valley (Wyoming), plus a rematch victory over Sugar-Salem.
Senior guard Sadie Gronning is a dynamic star who fits perfectly in Soda Springs' pressing, run-and-gun system with her instincts and shooting. She's a two-time all-state selection. Two other seniors play big roles for the Cardinals in sharpshooter Dani Smith and post presence Jorianne Balls.
After playing New Plymouth in the first round, Soda Springs has a potentially dynamite semi-final matchup against District 3 runner-up Melba, which was the consensus No. 2 team behind the Cardinals in the final regular-season media poll.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Last trip to state: 2008 (state runner-up)
IHSAA state titles: 1 (1999)
First-round opponent: Cole Valley Christian (19-4)
Bear Lake (17-8) snapped a decade-long drought with its win against Firth in a state play-in game. That sent the Bears back to state for the first time since 2008. Brenda Messerly's team was a clear runner-up to Soda Springs in District 5, losing to the Cardinals four times, but those four losses represented the majority of the Bears' five defeats against Idaho teams this season (the other was to 3A Marsh Valley).
Senior post player Chelsea Gundersen is big, strong and talented inside, and the Bears should have mismatches with her against most 2A competition. Bear Lake has some juice off the dribble as well with junior guard Hailey Humpherys, a dynamic guard. The X-factor could be senior guard Jimi Lloyd, who usually falls in the shadow of the other two but can shoot the ball and led Bear Lake with 17 points against Firth.
1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT, COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Shoshone
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Last trip to state: 2019 (won consolation championship)
IHSAA state titles (last): 2 (1986)
First-round opponent: Liberty Charter (16-8)
Grace (18-3) is one of the most experienced teams in the 1A DI state tournament. The Grizzlies return every starter from last season's state consolation championship team, including three-year starters Maniah Clegg and Breanna Hill.
“We've got a pretty good core of players and have had a pretty successful season,” Grizzlies coach Kyle Christensen said. “The biggest thing is we've got to continue to play as a team.”
Grace has not lost to 1A competition this season and is riding an eight-game winning streak. After a 13-day layoff, the Grizzlies open the state tournament against Liberty Charter. Christensen traveled to scout the Patriots and other potential opponents at the 1A DI District 3 tournament and left impressed. He highlighted Liberty Charter's Madison Hodnet, a 6-foot-2 post who he said is efficient around the rim and a good shot blocker.
“They shoot the 3 really well,” Christensen said. “(Hodnet) attracts a lot of attention inside.”
1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT, NAMPA HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Carey
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Last trip to state: 2019 (two-and-out)
IHSAA state titles: 0
First-round opponent: Kendrick (19-3)
Rockland (20-3) has some unfinished business after two-and-out finishes at the state tournament in both 2017 and 2019.
"I would think it's motivation, but I think once you get to state, you just have to be on top of your game," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "You have to get a few breaks too, but if you do that, you have a chance of going home with a trophy. ... Hopefully we can be playing at our best and get a few breaks along the way, and that's all we can do."
Two of the Bulldogs' three losses this season are to district rival Mackay, who they won't have to face until the championship. The latter of those came in the district tournament and forced the Bulldogs to qualify through a do-or-die second-place game, which they did by beating Watersprings. Rockland senior guard Madalyn Permann was all-state a year ago and is averaging 18.5 points per game heading into the state tournament. The other senior starters for the Bulldogs are forward Evie Waite and guard Charlotte Wilson, who leads Rockland's press. Nelson also relies on sophomore posts Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr.
Rockland opens against District 2 champion Kendrick.
"They're a little more guard-oriented," Nelson said about Kendrick. "They like to shoot outside and they like to get up and down the floor, so they pressure the ball and trap in the halfcourt. I think we can match up to that, as far as their size and their athletic ability."