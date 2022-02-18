Day two of the girls basketball state tournament is officially behind us, so let’s recap the District 5 action.
4A
Skyline 50, Blackfoot 48
The Broncos fell in a stunner, watching their 29-game win streak come to a halt in a narrow loss to Skyline. In the third-place game, Blackfoot plays Preston at noon Saturday at Mountain View High.
Burley 49, Preston 36
Preston made things a little tough on Burley star guard Amari Whiting, but the Indians struggled in a 49-36 loss to the Bobcats.
3A
Teton 54, Snake River 41
The Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow start in a semifinal loss to Teton. In the third-place game, Snake River plays Parma at noon Saturday at Eagle High School.
2A
Aberdeen 60, Grangeville 53
To help the Tigers pull off a giant upset and topple top-seeded Grangeville, Aberdeen’s Ellie Watson racked up 22 points and 11 rebounds, Hope Driscoll posted 11 points and Yazmin Ortiz added nine points. The Tigers, who led by as many as 15, also held the Bulldogs to just 29% shooting — which helped Aberdeen survive Grangeville’s 22-17 fourth quarter.
“That girl just fought for every shot, every rebound, every play,” Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said in a phone interview. “They keyed on her, double teamed her, and she just played through it. She fought for everything she got tonight.”
Aberdeen moves on to the 2A state championship game against Cole Valley, which is set for 1:40 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Soda Springs 64, North Fremont 40
On the loser’s side of the bracket, the Cardinals earned a spot in the consolation title game. Zippy Somsen tallied 19 points and Jinettie Garbett recorded 17 for Soda Springs, which shot an efficient 51% for the game.
Soda Springs will play Ririe in Saturday’s consolation game, which is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday at Kuna High School.
1AD2
Rockland 44, Deary 16
To move on to the state championship game, Rockland held Deary to a few nightmarish numbers: 18% shooting, 25 turnovers and just two points in the fourth quarter. Kiersley Boyer scored 11 points and Ember Farr totaled 10 for the Bulldogs, who raced to a 16-4 lead and never looked back.
“Our girls have bought into playing defense this season,” said Rockland coach Vern Nelson, who added that his team’s transition game keyed this win. “They take a lot of pride in it. They really do.”
Rockland will play Council in the 1AD2 state title game, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.
If the Bulldogs can win that one, they’ll capture their second state championship in program history, with the first coming in 2020.