isjgirlsgraphicCropped2.jpg

5A District 5/6 Tournament

Girls5ATourney.png

Schedule

Feb. 1

No. 5 Highland at No. 1 Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.

4A District 5 Tournament

Girls 4A Tourney.png

Schedule

Feb. 1

No. 3 Century at No. 2 Pocatello, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3

TBD at No. 1 Preston, 7 p.m.

3A District 5 Tournament

Girls 3A Tourney.png

Schedule

Feb. 1

No. 3 American Falls at No. 2 Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3

TBD at No. 1 Snake River, 7 p.m.

2A District 5 Tournament

Girls 2A Tourney.png

Schedule

Feb. 1

No. 5 Malad at No. 4 Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3

TBD at No. 1 Soda Springs, 7 p.m. 

No. 3 West Side at No. 2 Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

1AD1 District 5/6 Tournament

Girls 1AD1 Tourney.png

Schedule

Feb. 3

No. 3 Challis at No. 2 Grace, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 5

TBD at No. 1 Butte County, 7 p.m.

1AD2 District 5/6 Tournament

1AD2 Girls Tourney.png

Schedule

Feb. 1

No. 8 Clark County vs. No. 5 Watersprings, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Grace Lutheran vs. No. 6 Sho-Ban, 6 p.m.

Feb. 4

No. 1 Rockland vs. No. 4 Mackay, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Leadore vs. No. 3 North Gem, 6 p.m.