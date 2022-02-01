Girls basketball district tournaments: brackets, scores and matchups Feb 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 5A District 5/6 Tournament Schedule Feb. 1No. 5 Highland at No. 1 Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.4A District 5 Tournament ScheduleFeb. 1No. 3 Century at No. 2 Pocatello, 7 p.m.Feb. 3TBD at No. 1 Preston, 7 p.m.3A District 5 Tournament ScheduleFeb. 1No. 3 American Falls at No. 2 Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.Feb. 3TBD at No. 1 Snake River, 7 p.m.2A District 5 Tournament ScheduleFeb. 1No. 5 Malad at No. 4 Bear Lake, 7 p.m.Feb. 3TBD at No. 1 Soda Springs, 7 p.m. No. 3 West Side at No. 2 Aberdeen, 7 p.m.1AD1 District 5/6 Tournament ScheduleFeb. 3No. 3 Challis at No. 2 Grace, 5:30 p.m.Feb. 5TBD at No. 1 Butte County, 7 p.m.1AD2 District 5/6 Tournament ScheduleFeb. 1No. 8 Clark County vs. No. 5 Watersprings, 7:30 p.m.No. 7 Grace Lutheran vs. No. 6 Sho-Ban, 6 p.m.Feb. 4No. 1 Rockland vs. No. 4 Mackay, 7:30 p.m.No. 2 Leadore vs. No. 3 North Gem, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament District Game Sport Basketball Matchup Mathematics Hydrography American Falls Malad Bear Lake Snake River Rockland Grace Lutheran Leadore Ridge Recommended for you Trending Now Coroner: Cause of Samantha Bear's death undetermined Two children injured in wreck near Chubbuck A blend of crafts and culture: Shokota Pow-Wow Supply offers Native American arts and crafts at new Chubbuck location Rash of drug overdoses prompt Bannock County to install 'opioid emergency kits' at several facilities U of I president says his school's budget was cut last year based on 'false narrative' Bannock County mulling options for $17 million in federal recovery funds Rare to Idaho, a ringtail was recently found near Twin Falls Head, Geraldine Helen Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters