Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Week 6 offers an intriguing 1A matchup at the bottom of the state. A 3-1 Rockland team heads down to Grace to face a Grizzlies squad that is coming off its first win of the season.
Follow along with this thread all night for constant updates throughout the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Story continues below video
ROCKLAND 6, GRACE 0, 5:31 -- After quarterback Gavin Permann was picked off on Rockland's first offensive possession, the Bulldogs marched down the field and scored on a 1-yard TD run from Permann.
SECOND QUARTER
GRACE 8, ROCKLAND 6, 11:24 -- After a 43-yard run from quarterback Tytan Anderson on fourth down, Grace RB Jaden Pitcher punched in a touchdown and the Grizzlies converted the 2-point conversion -- a pass from Anderson to WR Wyatt Cutler.
GRACE 15, ROCKLAND 6, 9:53 -- Grace stopped Rockland on fourth-down and on the very next play, Tytan Anderson hit Dallon Draper for a 40-yard TD.
GRACE 21, ROCKLAND 6, 6:31 -- Rockland fumbled on the first play of its possession and Grace capitalized with a 7-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a Wyatt Cutler TD run.
All of Grace's points have come within the last five minutes.
GRACE 21, ROCKLAND 12, 5:40 --Rockland responds with a 30-yard TD from Gavin Permann to 6-foot-4 sophomore receiver Teague Matthews, who already has 6 catches for 121 yards.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.