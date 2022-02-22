Marsh Valley is off to a nice start to the postseason: Not only did the Eagles punch their ticket to state by winning the 3A District 5 tournament title Monday night, but they also held on to their top spot in the 3A rankings in Tuesday's media poll.
Elsewhere in the poll, Century and Pocatello traded spots in Class 4A, with the Diamondbacks at fifth and the Thunder at fourth.
In 3A, Snake River checked in at No. 3 and in 1AD2, Rockland maintained the top spot.
Here is the full poll.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (7) 21-1 35 1
2. Owyhee 20-3 26 2
3. Eagle 20-3 22 3
4. Madison 17-5 14 5
5. Coeur d'Alene 17-5 6 -
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 20-1 32 1
2. Hillcrest (2) 21-2 28 2
3. Jerome 21-1 24 3
4. Pocatello 20-3 14 5
5. Century 17-5 5 4
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7) 21-2 35 1
2. McCall-Donnelly 17-2 28 2
3. Snake River 19-5 18 3
4. Kimberly 15-6 4 4
5. Homedale 14-8 6 -
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 1, Kellogg 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (2) 19-2 30 2
2. Melba (4) 20-2 29 1
3. Ambrose (1) 20-3 23 3
4. St. Maries 17-3 16 4
5. Ririe 17-6 4 -
Others receiving votes: West Side 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 22-0 35 1
2. Kamiah 17-5 24 3
3. Grace 17-5 20 2
4. Prairie 16-5 11 4
5. Rimrock 16-3 9 5
Others receiving votes: Logos 3, Oakley 2, Victory Charter 1.