BONNEVILLE – Temperatures turned bitter and wind threatened to level the treatment tent on the sideline of Friday’s 4A state semifinal between Blackfoot and Canyon Ridge.
In the tent, the Broncos' Manny Bartolo had to move over on the bench to make room for Misa Reyna. Reyna had just suffered a bad ankle turn. Bartolo held a bandage above his eye to stop bleeding from a cut. Even worse for Blackfoot, star forward Frankie Garcia missed eight minutes of game time earlier in the match with knee pain.
In some ways, this captured the way the semifinal had gone for Blackfoot. The game was physical and bruising, demanding and exhausting, but the Broncos had no choice but to press on through a tied match.
“I don’t mind physical,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “It’s not my first preference. It’s not our style, to be honest with you.”
About an hour later, physical turned into Blackfoot’s style for all the right reasons.
With roughly two minutes to go in a 1-1 overtime session at Bonneville High, officials whistled a Canyon Ridge player for a foul near midfield. So senior Bryce Cornell set the ball down, ready to boot it downfield.
“I looked up there and saw Frankie was pretty much 1-on-1 with the last defender,” Pope said, “and said, ‘Bryce, go long early.’”
Cornell obliged. He quickly sent the ball to Garcia, who won the matchup with the lone Canyon Ridge defender, drew goalkeeper Eli Cook out from the box and chipped the ball to the right and into the back of the net.
Game over. Blackfoot won, 2-1, securing a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship game.
The Broncos swarmed onto the field. The main attraction was the happy mob near the goal, where Blackfoot players buried Garcia under beaming teammates.
Physical. Just like the Broncos like.
“I heard people yelling ‘Ball,’” Garcia said. “I turn around and I see the ball going over me. I just take off running. Once it bounces, I hit it.”
Garcia’s game-winner represented the end of a rollercoaster affair, but it also affirmed what Pope has emphasized to his Broncos (15-1) all season long. It may hurt, but it’s only temporary. Keep pushing. It’ll be worth it.
Boy, was it ever.
“That’s one of the last things I told the boys,” Pope said. “Do whatever it takes to get your body ready for tomorrow again.”
Blackfoot will face Vallivue at 2 p.m. Saturday for the 4A state championship.
To get there, the Broncos had to weather a lot.
Blackfoot struck first, benefiting from a goal from senior Dominic Sanchez. “That was amazing technique to get that high, keep your head over the ball and not sky it 30 feet over the bar,” Pope said. But the Riverhawks matched it three minutes later with a score by Alimasi Jamari, who headed in a corner kick.
That goal disappointed Pope because it tied the game, of course, but also because it was preventable. He likes to say that the easiest time to concede a goal is right after you score one.
The Broncos remembered that the hard way.
“We were caught napping,” Pope said. “A hundred percent.”
The match featured several more hills and valleys. Blackfoot coaches pulled Sanchez, then Garcia, each for two minutes of rest. It almost proved disastrous when Canyon Ridge scored in the second half, only for officials to call a handball and wipe it away.
But the Broncos survived, and they’re moving on to their first state championship game since 2011.
That year, Blackfoot beat Caldwell for the state title. Before that, you have to flip all the way back to 2004 to find the last time the Broncos appeared in the championship game. They lost that year.
Now, they’re in position to win their second state title in program history. It may not be the best position — Reyna will be a game-time decision tomorrow, Pope said, “with a sprinkle of pessimism thrown in there” — but it’s the current one.
At this stage, that’s what matters.
“I’m just having fun,” Garcia said. “Just enjoying my time while it lasts.”
The Broncos can thank him for the opportunity.