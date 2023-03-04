NAMPA — After Bear Lake’s 55-44 victory over Melba to claim the Class 2A boys state championship Saturday afternoon and end the Mustangs’ 40-game win streak, forward Bryson Crane said he wants a shirt that says “streak enders.”
But the way the Bears are collecting trophies this season, maybe they need one that says “streak starters.”
Bear Lake (25-2), which also ended West Side’s streak to win the state football crown in the fall, won the school’s third state title in boys basketball after claiming back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
Crane, who finished with 14 points, scored nine points of Bear Lake’s first 12 points of the second half after getting in early foul trouble in the first half, helping the Bears draw even at 33 after trailing 31-21 at halftime.
“A rough first half is always annoying for me,” Crane said. “But I think I responded well to start the second half.”
After Bear Lake clawed its way back to tie the game at 37 entering the fourth quarter, Brady Shaul and Tyler Beresford sparked the decisive 10-0 run over the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to go up 47-37.
And with four minutes remaining, Melba star forward Cache Beus exited within his fifth foul after a technical following a tie-up underneath the basket with Beresford, all but ending the Mustangs’ hopes of coming back.
The officials huddled for a moment to decide what to do before assessing Cache with a technical that ended his night. Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen called a timeout to make sure his team had its marching orders to clinch the game.
“Anytime you get into foul trouble like that, it changes the way you play,” Melba coach Spencer Tackett said. “And when you lose a player like Cache, it definitely impacts your team.”
“We knew (Beus) was in foul trouble, so we were trying to get a fifth on him,” Crane said. “I’m just glad it wasn’t me who had to earn that fifth foul against him. He’s a big guy.”
Coming out of the timeout, the Bears worked the clock, spreading the floor and keeping the ball away from the Mustangs.
“At that point, we said that we only wanted to shoot free throws or layups,” Carlsen said. “We kicked the ball out instead of going to open guys under the basket because we didn’t see them. But we wanted to burn some clock. This was our last season to do it, so we took advantage of it.”
Next season, Idaho high school basketball will implement a shot clock.
Without Beus, the Mustangs fought back to within 48-42 with 1:35 remaining, but the Bears put the game away at the charity stripe, hitting 7 of 10 free throws.
“They’re really long and are tough inside,” said Shaul, who finished with a game-high 17 points. “We knew we all had to crash the boards as a team and fight hard.”
The Bears held Melba to 20.8% shooting from the floor in the second half, limiting the Mustangs’ explosive offense to just 13 points.
“This is awesome,” said Shaul, who finished with a game-high 17 points. “This means everything to us.”
“I’m proud of the way these guys battled today,” Carlsen said. “Melba is a good team, but our guys are just a tight-knit group who believe in each other. And I’m just so proud of them and what they were able to accomplish this season.”
Melba, which finishes the season 25-1, was led by Beus with 12 points.
Tayson Neal added eight points for the Bears, which shot 73.3 percent from the floor in the decisive second half.
