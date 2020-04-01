Four local players landed on this year's 4A All-Idaho girls basketball team, announced Wednesday. The All-Idaho teams are voted on by the state's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Century's Lexi Bull was joined by Blackfoot's Tenleigh Smith and Hadley Humpherys on the first team. Century's Ashtom Adamson earned a second-team nod.
Bull averaged 18.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists per game to lead the Diamondbacks to a state runner-up finish. The 6-foot senior is signed to continue her career at the University of Wyoming.
Smith paced Blackfoot's offense as the team's point guard with 12.9 points and 5.3 assists per game. Humpherys was reliable in the post, adding 11.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
Adamson averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Century. The 5-foot-11 junior led Century in scoring with 12 points in the state title game.
Bonneville senior Sadie Lott was named 4A Player of the Year after averaging 17.1 points and 2.7 steals to lead the Bees to a 27-0 record and the 4A state championship.
4A ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Sadie Lott, sr., Bonneville
Coach of the Year: Ryan Erikson, Bonneville
First team
Lexi Bull, sr., Century
Amari Whiting, fr., Burley
Tenleigh Smith, jr., Blackfoot
Hadley Humpherys, so., Blackfoot
Second team
Mattie Olson, so., Skyline; Jade Martinez, sr., Caldwell; Zoey Moore, sr., Middleton; Miaja Mills, sr., Kuna; Ashton Adamson, jr., Century