Four local individuals and two area relay teams earned medals last weekend in the Simplot Gams track meet at Holt Arena.
Brody Burch had the highest placing among locals, finishing second in the freshman boys 1,600-meter race with a time of 4 minutes, 37.76 seconds — 0.01 seconds behind the winner.
Bailey Bird finished third in the freshman girls 1,600, completing the mile race in 5:32.15. Aleece Kirkham was sixth in 5:41.86.
Also making the medal stand was Shane Gard, who finished fourth in the boys mile with a time of 4:24.01.
Leading area relay teams was the Ram Track Club, which finished third in the all-Idaho girls 4x200-meter relay (1:52.67). The Indian Track Club finished fifth in the boys 4x400 with a time of 3:30.88.
Also qualifying for event finals but not placing in the top six were the following local athletes:
Dallin Bird, 10th, 1,600 (4:29.20); Jacob Van Orden, ninth, 800 (1:59.09); Jared Harden, 11th, 3,200 (9:48.17); De'Qua Lang, seventh, weight throw (16.95 meters), De'Qua Lang, 11th, shot put (49 feet, 5 inches); Madilyn Zink, 17th, 60-meter hurdles (9.56 seconds); Andie Bell, 11th, 3,200 (11:54.72).
Full results can be found here.