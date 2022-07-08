Nate Houle has a philosophy he hopes will shape his Idaho State cross country program: Keep local kids local. If he’s recruiting a runner in southeast Idaho, he’ll do everything he can to make them a Bengal.
He also has a way to joke about it.
“I’ve been here for seven years," Houle said, "and I can count on one hand the number of kids in southeast of Idaho who have decided to come here, which is really frustrating. We do a great job of developing kids, and the more local talent we have to build this university and this team, I think the more pride we get out of it.”
Houle might need a second hand now. In late June, Rockland runner Kamber Smith joined the Idaho State team, becoming a late addition to the Bengals’ squad — and a rare breed at that. She held a ceremony last month, which was a formality because she didn’t have any papers to sign, since her academic scholarships had covered the need for an athletic one. In simplest terms: She’s just joining the team.
“It’s pretty fun. Got donuts,” Smith said with a laugh.
For Smith, it’s a meaningful accomplishment for a few reasons. For one, she hails from the Bulldogs’ program, which competes at the 1AD1 level — the smallest in the state. Few athletes from that classification go on to D1 programs. In Houle’s experience, even the ones with the talent sometimes opt for smaller operations, like junior colleges, because they feel more comfortable in similar environments.
Not Smith. She had the times, which attracted Houle’s attention. Check out a sampling: As a senior, she secured two first-place finishes, including one at the district meet, plus a third-place finish at state. Her race at the state meet, which she finished in 19:43.3, was her second-best of her career. Her best: 19:39.1, which she registered two weeks prior.
“I’m proud of her for being willing to take that leap of faith,” Houle said. “She’s got talent, and sometimes just being around other people at her level, and being in a program that can help develop her in that way can really unlock some of the potential. I think she agreed with that and bought into that vision.”
In that way, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Smith joined the Bengals’ club. She had the times, which are what matter in sports like cross country. Houle didn’t even need to see her run. He saw the numbers. They were enough.
Now for Smith, all that’s left to do is become a Bengal. She’ll do that next month. Until then, she’ll have chances to reflect on her time as a Bulldog.
“I’ve learned a lot from this community,” Smith said. “I’ll miss living here and going to school here, because we’re all so close and we’re all supporting each other. I know they’ll all be supporting me as I run for ISU.”