Former Highland and Idaho State runner and Highland cross-country coach Chris Belcher will be recognized at this year’s Bob Conley Invitational, which will be held Thursday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
“Every year I try to recognize someone who’s been influential, someone who’s promoted the sport of cross-country,” Highland coach Doug Hopster said. “It’s my last year as the coach, so I wanted to recognize someone that I was able to work with for many years. (Belcher) taught me a lot about cross-country and cross-country training. He gave so much time and energy to the kids that he coached. A lot of his athletes went on to do a lot of great things in running.”
Belcher was a two-time all-state cross-country runner at Highland in the early 1990s, and a member of a state-championship track and field team as a senior in 1994. He went on to run at Idaho State, where he was a two-time all-Big Sky Conference and all-Mountain Region cross-country performer, the 1997 Bennion Banquet MVP for the Bengals cross-country team, and a member of ISU’s 1998 Big Sky indoor track and field championship team.
Belcher’s track and field marks placed him on three ISU all-time track and field performance lists: indoor 5k, outdoor 5k and outdoor 10k. He also won the prestigious ISU College of Education Kole-McGuffey Prize for his doctoral dissertation on distance running.
In his 12 years coaching at Highland, Belcher’s athletes earned seven individual state cross-country titles, seven individual state titles in track and field, and seven all-American honors. Belcher’s runners were also named the Gatorade Idaho Athlete of the Year four times.
Several of his assistant coaches at Highland were ISU Bennion Banquet winners, and two went on to be Olympic Trial participants.
“It’s a really great honor,” Belcher said. “It’s more of a testament to the kids and the parents and my assistants as well. All those people worked together to make those teams successful. … A lot of really great kids and great coaches that all came together.”