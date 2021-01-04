Following his senior year at BYU, former Highland standout Tristen Hoge declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday, according to Andrea Urban of Fox 13 in Utah.
Many in Pocatello remember Hoge for what he did as a Ram, etching his name among the all-time great football players in the Gate City. The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman became the first player to win the Idaho Gatorade Football Player of the Year twice, was invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and, in his senior season, helped Highland to an undefeated championship season.
“Congratulations to Tristen Hoge on a great college career!” Highland coach Gino Mariani wrote on Twitter. “Excited for the next chapter in the NFL! Ram Fam behind you!!”
Alongside fellow Highland alums Taysom Hill and Tommy Togiai, Hoge was one of the most heavily-recruited players in Pocatello history. He was a four-star prospect who many outlets considered a top-100 player in the country. Hoge chose to play at Notre Dame before transferring to BYU after one season in South Bend.
Hoge started all 13 games in Provo during his sophomore campaign but suffered a leg injury that halted his junior season after just five games. This season, many Cougar fans rallied around Hoge after he tested positive for COVID-19 before contracting pneumonia. The illness kept him out for a few weeks before he returned to his post at right guard for BYU.
Because of COVID, the NCAA granted every athlete an extra year of eligibility, which meant Hoge could have spent another year in college if he chose. Projections for Hoge’s draft future are fuzzy given he’s missed so much time, but the early declaration signals he confident his abilities will translate to the next level.