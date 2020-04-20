At a time when virtual college recruiting requires coaches and student-athletes to take leaps of faith for each other, Allie Thayne put her trust in a program located more than 2,000 miles from home.
The former Highland High and College of Southern Idaho women's basketball player is taking her career to Macon, Georgia, where she'll play for Mercer University -- a Division I program that competes in the Southern Conference.
The 6-foot-2 post signed with the Bears on April 15.
"It's a school that not many people out here have heard of, but I'm excited," Thayne said. "... The coaches kind of clicked. I like their style and how they held themselves and talked about their program. Once I started looking at campus and education opportunities and stuff, it all just kind of made sense without having to be there."
At Mercer, Thayne joins a program that recently reached the peak of its success.
The Bears won a school-record 30 games during the 2017-18 season, which culminated in a SoCon championship and the program's first-ever trip to the Division I NCAA Tournament. Mercer went back to the Big Dance the following season, marking the fifth year in a row the Bears played in a postseason tournament -- they played in the Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI) in 2015 and in the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) in 2016 and 2017.
The Bears are led by head coach Susie Gardner, whose 178 wins are the most in program history. Mercer won two games in Gardner's first season (2010-11), but has finished above .500 seven times in the nine seasons since, including six campaigns with 20-plus wins.
"It definitely helped talking to a coaching staff that knew how to win," Thayne said. "It was humbling to be seen as a contributing factor, potentially, to a program like that. It makes you want to work harder and live up to the potential they see in you."
Thayne was a key player for CSI, earning back-to-back second-team all-Region 18 honors while helping the Golden Eagles to a two-year record of 43-21. She averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in her CSI career, shooting 47.8% from the field. She leaves CSI ranked eighth in the program's career record book with 187 offensive rebounds.
"When I watched film of Allie, I knew that she would be able to bang with the exceptional posts that we have in the SoCon," Gardner said in a press release. "After speaking to her and her college coach at the College of Southern Idaho, Randy Rogers, I was confident that Allie would be a great fit for our program. She has tremendous drive and will bring the work ethic that we expect at Mercer. She is also an exceptional student and will experience great success in the classroom as well."
The quality of competition will surely jump from the junior college to Division I ranks, but Thayne likened it to the learning curve she experienced between Highland and CSI.
Her biggest adjustment may be living in central Georgia, a 30-hour drive from Pocatello.
"I'm just excited. Different doesn't mean bad in any sense," Thayne said. "I just have to come in with a growth mindset, I would say, and say I'm here to work, and it'll just get better from here."