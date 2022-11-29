62e323ee1c449.image.jpg

Skyline head coach Scott Berger watches as Bonneville takes on Skyline at Thunder Stadium in 2018.

 John Roark/Post Register

Scott Berger had come to a crossroads. It was 1989, and after three seasons as a graduate and volunteer assistant football coach at the University of New Mexico, he’d been turned down for permanent job openings on the Lobo staff. His wife Gina had been offered a good job back in Idaho Falls, and now Berger had to make a decision about whether to return to Idaho and resume a high school coaching career.

“I did some soul searching and it was like, you know what – it’s not like I ever disliked what I was doing at the high school level,” Berger said. “I kind of realized it fit my personality probably a little better (than college coaching). I’m probably better after you know me than my first impression. I’m not a slick Rick.”

5da00a4dc6b0d.image.jpg

Skyline head coach Scott Berger gives instructions from the sidelines during a 2018 game at Ravsten Stadium.
 

