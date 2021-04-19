Eight years after she retired from a long and distinguished career as a coach and administrator at Bear Lake High School, Polly Dahlke was named to the Idaho High School Activities Association Hall of Fame on Monday.
Dahlke is the lone inductee in the Class of 2021, and will be enshrined alongside the 2020 class on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boise Centre.
Dahlke coached volleyball, girls basketball, track and golf during her exemplary 33-year coaching career. She also had a profound impact across the state as a well-respected administrator and has served as the LTI coordinator for the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association since 2008.
The former Bear held leadership positions in many professional organizations, including the NIAAA and the Fifth District Board of Control. She was honored as the Idaho 3A Athletic Director of the Year twice and was inducted into the IAAA Hall of Fame in 2014. Dahlke was also selected as the District V Distinguished Service Award recipient in 2016.