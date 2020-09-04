HIGHLAND 41, LOGAN (UT) 27
At Logan, Highland bounced back from last week's loss to Sky View (UT) by controlling the game against Logan.
Easton Durham, who replaced starting quarterback Jack Whitmer at halftime of last week's loss, started under center for the Rams.
Two Kaleb DeMuzio touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — helped put Highland up 24-7 at halftime.
DeMuzio ran for another score in the second half and Durham tossed a touchdown to Raimon Barela to cap Highland's scoring as Logan never got within single digits in the second half.
Highland (2-1) plays Century next week.
CENTURY 56, BONNEVILLE 0
At Century, it was a jubilee atmosphere as the Diamondbacks routed Bonneville.
"It was a wild night," Century coach Travis Hobson said. "We had homecoming, senior night and our first varsity game on campus all in one. We had lots of people walking away with happy looks on their faces, so that's good news for me. I think we had almost 600 yards of offense, so it was nice to get the monkey off our back and get a little confidence. Credit to the guys for executing the game plan."
Senior Emmett Holt snagged a touchdown pass on Century's first drive, and the Diamondbacks were off to the races from there.
"The ball was spread around really well," Hobson said. "The running backs had a great game, which means the offensive line had a great game. It was one of those games where things are going well. You look up at the scoreboard and it's Bob's your uncle, it's 20-0, what happened?"
Century (1-1) plays Highland next week.
BLACKFOOT 34, IDAHO FALLS 6
At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Broncos woke up in the second half of their game against the Idaho Falls Tigers on Friday night and presented the 5A Tigers with a nightmare on defense and a return to a potent Bronco offense on the way to a 34-6 clobbering.
Idaho Falls scored first to lead 6-0, but Blackfoot led 7-6 at halftime on a 10-yard pass from Jace Grimmett to Jaxon Ball.
Bronco defensive back Josh Maddox returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter before Grimmett threw a 14-yard touchdown to Carter Layton and then ran in another score himself.
A late 1-yard plunge by star running back Teegan Thomas capped the scoring for Blackfoot.
"Our defense played lights out all night long," Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said. "We made a few adjustments at halftime and it paid off for us. I've really got to hand it to the defense, they just flew after the ball. Our defensive staff did a great job."
Blackfoot (2-0) plays at Snake River next week.
PRESTON 34, STAR VALLEY (WY) 15
At Star Valley, Preston quarterback Brecker Knapp shined in his second varsity start as he completed 15 of 25 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
“Very fortunate night (for us),” Preston head coach Eric Thorson said. “The team was able to perform to the level we had been seeing in practice, but there is still a lot of growth needed.”
The Indians took a 6-0 lead when Knapp hooked up with Cole Harris on a 63-yard catch and run to the end zone on the game’s second play from scrimmage. Star Valley (0-2) scored the next 13 points, but Preston bounced back defensively and shut out Star Valley’s offense in the second half.
Preston pulled even at 13-13 with 2:54 remaining in the second quarter on a 41-yard strike from Knapp to a wide open Harris, and, after a quick defensive stop, Knapp connected with Chevy Nelson on a beautiful 27-yard fade late in the first half to give the hosts the lead for good.
Knapp found Tyler Lindhardt in stride on a 44-yard pass to set up Tait Rawlings’ 1-yard touchdown plunge less than four minutes into the second half. Preston then increased its advantage to 34-13 on a lovely 39-yard dime from Knapp to Nelson on the first play of the fourth quarter. Star Valley recorded a safety later in the quarter.
Rawlings dominated the game defensively as he made a few jarring hits and finished with eight tackles.
Preston (1-1) hosts Bonneville next week.
WEST JEFFERSON 26, AMERICAN FALLS 22
TETON 28, MARSH VALLEY 18
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles struggled early and couldn't turn it around in their first loss of the season.
"We just got off to a bad start, a slow start, and we dug ourselves into a hole," Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong said. "We struggled a little bit last year getting our boys ready to play in the first quarter and this was one of those nights. We just have to be better prepared to start the ballgame."
Marsh Valley tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but turned the ball over several times down the stretch to thwart those efforts.
Michael Belnap ran for 73 yards and a score for Marsh Valley.
The Eagles (2-1) play at West Side next week.
WEST SIDE 34, SNAKE RIVER 0
At West Side, Cristian Plancarte scored the Pirates' first four touchdowns as the defending 2A state champions pushed their winning streak to 12. Plancarte had TD runs of 3 and 2 yards, and hauled in scoring passing of 44 and 63 yards from Blaize Brown, who threw for 167 yards on 6 of 7 attempts.
Brown found Bryler Shurtliff for a 6-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for the Pirates. Cage Brokens highlighted West Side’s rushing attack with 91 yards on 15 carries.
Taze Stegelmeier anchored another impressive defensive performance for the Pirates, who have allowed six points in their two games. The senior recorded 13 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered another fumble and broke up a pass. Brokens chipped in with eight tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
“Our kids were very focused and dialed in tonight,” West Side head coach Tyson Moser said. “They executed a game plan that I wasn’t sure they could do. It was a full team effort and a great job by our defensive staff.”
West Side (2-0) hosts Marsh Valley next week. Snake River (0-2) hosts Blackfoot.
ABERDEEN 22, DECLO 12
At Aberdeen, the Tigers got the win in a matchup of hopeful 2A contenders.
Aberdeen (2-0) travels to South Fremont next week.
JACKSON HOLE (WY) 50, BEAR LAKE 21
At Bear Lake, the Bears fell back to .500 in blowout fashion against the out-of-state visitors.
Bear Lake (1-1) plays at Firth next week.
MALAD 29, RIRIE 0
At Ririe, the Dragons got their first win of the season with a shutout.
Malad (1-1) hosts North Fremont next weekend.
FIRTH 48, SODA SPRINGS 0
After shutting out Ririe last week, Soda Springs saw the other side of the coin at Firth on Friday.
The Cardinals (1-1) host New Plymouth next Saturday.
OAKLEY 56, GRACE 12
At Grace, 1A DI power Oakley blew out the Grizzlies.
Grace (1-1) hosts Raft River next week.
CAMAS COUNTY 16, NORTH GEM 14
At North Gem, the Cowboys suffered their second-straight nailbiting loss after losing to Grace last week in a game that was 8-6 until the final minute.
On Friday, North Gem led until a late touchdown and 2-point conversion gave Camas County the lead.
The Cowboys then drove to the Mushers' 25-yard line before losing a fumble to end it.
Bridger Hatch ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns for North Gem (0-2), which hosts Lighthouse Christian next week.
ROCKLAND 64, HANSEN 28
At Rockland, the Bulldogs tore up Hansen's defense behind 420 total yards and nine touchdowns from quarterback Braden Permann.
Permann finished 18 for 28 passing for 301 yards, six touchdowns and an interception, and added 119 yards and three scores on the ground.
Wes Matthews was the receiving star with six catches for 179 yards and three scores, while Wyatt Hendricksen had three sacks on defense. The Bulldogs were up 58-20 after three quarters.
"The boys played great offensively," Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. "Defensively, we're getting a little better tackling, we just need to make that first tackle. We're just right where we need to be on offense. The kids are playing really good and we're just rolling along."
Rockland (2-0) plays at Murtaugh next week.
Idaho Falls 0 6 0 0 -- 6
Blackfoot 0 7 13 14 -- 34
IF -- Olsen 18 pass to Baker (kick failed)
B -- Grimmett 10 pass to Ball (Sanchez kick)
B -- Maddox 17 interception return (Sanchez kick)
B -- Grimmett 14 pass to Layton (kick blocked)
B -- Grimmett 1 run (Sanchez kick)
B -- Thomas 1 run (Sanchez kick)
TETON 28, MARSH VALLEY 18
Teton 14 14 0 0 — 28
Marsh Valley 0 6 6 6 — 18
Individual stats
Passing — Marsh Valley: Hunter Roche 4-12-77-0-1. Bradley Belnap 3-6-29-0-1.
Rushing — Marsh Valley: Michael Belnap 12-73-1. Roche 8-29. B. Belnap 3-29. Caden Goodworth 1-19. Payton Howe 4-8. Kellen Belnap 2-4. Dylan Driessen 2-1-1.
Receiving — Marsh Valley: Cody Hansen 2-47. M. Belnap 2-18. Howe 1-17. Tyler Fuller 1-13. Goodworth 1-11.
CAMAS COUNTY 16, NORTH GEM 14
Second quarter
NG — Bridger Hatch 38 run (pass good)
Third quarter
NG — Hatch 48 run (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — North Gem: Hatch 3-5-55-0-0.
Rushing — North Gem: Hatch 20-159-2. Chayce Low 6-59. Brett Yost 4-19. Austin Lloyd 2-2. Trent Irick 0-0.
Receiving — North Gem: Brett Freeman 2-46. Low 1-9.
ROCKLAND 64, HANSEN 28
Hansen 12 8 0 8 — 28
Rockland 24 20 14 6 — 64
First quarter
RL — Braden Permann 21 run (run good)
RL — Wes Matthews 36 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
RL — Braden Permann 27 run (pass good)
Second quarter
RL — Wes Matthews 33 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
RL — Teague Matthews 2 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
RL — Braden Permann 30 run (conversion failed)
Third quarter
RL — Teague Matthews 32 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
RL — Levi Farr 11 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
Fourth quarter
RL — Wes Matthews 60 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — Rockland: Braden Permann 18-28-301-6-1.
Rushing — Rockland: Braden Permann 8-119-3. Garrett Hendricksen 3-27. Brigham Permann 6-29. Cody Woodworth 2-8. Gavin Permann 1-4. Dylan Merritt 2-20.
Receiving — Rockland: Teague Matthews 7-85-2. Levi Farr 4-34-1. Wes Matthews 6-179-3. Brigham Permann 1-3.
— The Bingham County Chronicle and Logan Herald-Journal contributed to this report.