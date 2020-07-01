On June 19, Dalton Jones was shelled by the Idaho Falls Bandits and lasted less than two innings in relief, giving up seven runs on five hits. In two starts since, he hasn’t given up a single run.
Or a single hit.
Though his chin-length brown locks are more reminiscent of Mets ace Jacob deGrom pre-2017, Jones cites Clayton Kershaw as the big-league pitcher who he most tries to emulate.
“Not as much in delivery or form, but in competitiveness,” Jones clarified. “He’s an absolute dog on the mound.”
As much as Jones admires Kershaw’s determination, the veteran Dodgers ace would be envious of Jones’ gaudy numbers as of late.
His box score over his last two starts is any pitcher’s dream: 11 innings, no hits, no runs, two walks and 14 strikeouts. Bolstered by his offense’s 10-run effort, Jones no-hit Burley on June 22 in six innings in the first of two games between the two squads.
Eight days later, history repeated itself at Minico. With Dalton towing the rubber, he needed one fewer inning to lead his team to victory, again supported by 10 runs from Runnin’ Rebels batters.
In addition to the offensive firepower, Jones credits his teammates’ defensive prowess for allowing him to go after hitters more aggressively.
“When you (can rely on) your defense, it changes your mentality,” Jones said.
Runnin’ Rebels manager Nick Sorrell pointed out that the pitcher-defense relationship is symbiotic — Jones’ aggressiveness and ability to consistently find the strike zone helps the defense stay alert and active.
“It starts with the guy on the mound,” Sorrell said. “With Dalton throwing strikes, it always keeps the defense more engaged.”
Jones’ foray into baseball began in Little League after he decided to try another sport. He credits his dad, who saw real arm talent in his son, with encouraging him to stick with it.
Jones, who will play baseball for Walla Walla Community College after graduating from Highland and hopes to parlay two years at Walla Walla into a Division I scholarship, quickly realized this talent as well. He could throw hard. Really hard. Harder than any of the other kids his age.
“I knew I had something, I just needed to learn how to control it,” Jones said. He figures the control pieces of the puzzle fell into place when he was around 12. Since then, he’s excelled at throwing hard and throwing strikes.
“We know he’s going to go after hitters and punish the strike zone,” Sorrell said. “With that and with good velocity, good things are going to happen.”
Good things have happened recently for the Runnin’ Rebels, who cruised to an easy 16-1 win Wednesday evening against Kimberly. Seth Nate had four RBIs, Jaxon Christensen and Jones had 2 RBIs each, and Caden McCurdy gave up one run on three hits and struck out three. The Runnin’ Rebels beat Kimberly 11-1 in the second game, which went final right before press time.
The Runnin’ Rebels (15-3) hit the road tomorrow, heading to Twin Falls High School for a 4th of July weekend of games. First up is Reno (NV) Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Friday at 12:30 p.m., the Runnin’ Rebels take on Desert Oasis (NV). The Rebels finish up the trip with a twin-bill on Saturday against Taylorsville (UT) and Lower Columbia.