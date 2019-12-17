Five local teams are featured in the first high school boys basketball media poll of the season, released Tuesday.
Preston is the highest-ranked local squad at No. 1 in 4A. The Indians edged Middleton by two points for the top spot.
Pocatello is also ranked in 4A, at No. 5. Blackfoot received votes, but did not make the top five.
Snake River is tied for the No. 5 spot in 3A, equaling Kellogg with four points in the voting.
Bear Lake is tied for No. 2 in 2A after matching St. Maries’ 21 points. West Side received votes, but is not ranked.
Rockland received one first-place vote and is No. 4 in 1A DII. North Gem and Grace (1A DI) received votes, but are not ranked.
Borah (5A), Fruitland (3A), North Fremont (2A), Potlatch (1A DI) and garden Valley (1A DII) are the other No. 1 teams.
BOYS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Borah (4) 6-0 34
2. Rocky Mountain (4) 5-1 32
3. Rigby 4-0 21
4. Post Falls 4-1 18
5. Meridian 6-1 11
Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Eagle 1, Lake City 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Preston (3) 5-1 28
2. Middleton (3) 4-2 26
3. Burley (2) 4-0 20
4. Lakeland 6-0 11
5. Pocatello 4-0 10
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 8, Minico 7, Blackfoot 4, Ridgevue 4, Nampa 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Fruitland (5) 5-0 37
2. Kimberly (2) 4-0 32
3. Sugar-Salem (1) 3-1 25
4. South Fremont 4-1 15
t-5. Kellogg 3-2 4
t-5. Snake River 2-1 4
Others receiving votes: Parma 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 34
t-2. St. Maries (1) 4-0 21
t-2. Bear Lake 4-1 21
4. Melba (1) 5-1 16
5. Nampa Christian (1) 5-0 14
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 7, Marsing 3, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Side 1, McCall-Donnelly 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Potlatch (6) 3-1 36
2. Ambrose (1) 5-0 27
3. Lapwai (1) 4-0 21
4. Oakley 5-0 18
5. Prairie 3-2 8
Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Valley 2, Grace 2, Troy 1, Wilder 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Garden Valley (5) 4-1 30
2. Lakeside (1) 4-0 19
3. Lighthouse Christian 4-3 17
4. Rockland (1) 5-1 15
5. Timberline-Weippe (1) 5-0 12
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 9, Camas County 6, Deary 4, North Gem 3, Cascade 3, Mackay 1, Dietrich 1.
Voters:
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com