Preston's Luke Smellie (3) takes a shot as Middleton's Jordan Hymas (24) and Cash Cowdery (4) defend on Friday in Preston.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Five local teams are featured in the first high school boys basketball media poll of the season, released Tuesday.

Preston is the highest-ranked local squad at No. 1 in 4A. The Indians edged Middleton by two points for the top spot.

Pocatello is also ranked in 4A, at No. 5. Blackfoot received votes, but did not make the top five.

Snake River is tied for the No. 5 spot in 3A, equaling Kellogg with four points in the voting.

Bear Lake is tied for No. 2 in 2A after matching St. Maries’ 21 points. West Side received votes, but is not ranked.

Rockland received one first-place vote and is No. 4 in 1A DII. North Gem and Grace (1A DI) received votes, but are not ranked.

Borah (5A), Fruitland (3A), North Fremont (2A), Potlatch (1A DI) and garden Valley (1A DII) are the other No. 1 teams.

BOYS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Borah (4) 6-0 34

2. Rocky Mountain (4) 5-1 32

3. Rigby 4-0 21

4. Post Falls 4-1 18

5. Meridian 6-1 11

Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Eagle 1, Lake City 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Preston (3) 5-1 28

2. Middleton (3) 4-2 26

3. Burley (2) 4-0 20

4. Lakeland 6-0 11

5. Pocatello 4-0 10

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 8, Minico 7, Blackfoot 4, Ridgevue 4, Nampa 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Fruitland (5) 5-0 37

2. Kimberly (2) 4-0 32

3. Sugar-Salem (1) 3-1 25

4. South Fremont 4-1 15

t-5. Kellogg 3-2 4

t-5. Snake River 2-1 4

Others receiving votes: Parma 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 34

t-2. St. Maries (1) 4-0 21

t-2. Bear Lake 4-1 21

4. Melba (1) 5-1 16

5. Nampa Christian (1) 5-0 14

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 7, Marsing 3, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Side 1, McCall-Donnelly 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Potlatch (6) 3-1 36

2. Ambrose (1) 5-0 27

3. Lapwai (1) 4-0 21

4. Oakley 5-0 18

5. Prairie 3-2 8

Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Valley 2, Grace 2, Troy 1, Wilder 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Garden Valley (5) 4-1 30

2. Lakeside (1) 4-0 19

3. Lighthouse Christian 4-3 17

4. Rockland (1) 5-1 15

5. Timberline-Weippe (1) 5-0 12

Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 9, Camas County 6, Deary 4, North Gem 3, Cascade 3, Mackay 1, Dietrich 1.

Voters:

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

