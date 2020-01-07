Logan Preston Basketball
Preston’s Ty Hyde (0) takes a shot as Logan’s Hayden Woolley defends on Dec. 28, 2019 in Logan, Utah.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Five local teams are ranked in the newest high school boys basketball state media poll, released Tuesday.

Preston (10-1) retained its No. 1 spot in 4A with five first-place votes. Snake River (5-3) is in fifth in 3A.

Bear Lake (6-4) and West Side (6-2) round out the top five in 2A in fourth and fifth, respectively. The Pirates garnered one first-place vote.

North Gem (7-1) entered the poll at No. 5 in 1A DII.

Pocatello (6-2) and Malad (5-4) received votes, but are not ranked.

Rocky Mountain (9-1), Fruitland (9-1), North Fremont (6-1), Potlatch (7-1) and Garden Valley (6-1) are the top-ranked teams in 5A, 3A, 2A, 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.

BOYS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL

records through Jan. 6

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 9-1 35 2

2. Borah 8-1 25 1

3. Post Falls 11-2 20 4

4. Rigby 8-1 13 3

5. Meridian 8-1 11 5

Others receiving votes: Eagle 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Preston (5) 10-1 33 1

2. Middleton (2) 6-2 28 2

3. Lakeland 10-0 18 4

4. Idaho Falls 6-1 13 —

5. Minico 7-2 6 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Pocatello 1, Kuna 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (5) 9-1 33 1

2. Kimberly (2) 7-0 29 2

3. Sugar-Salem 7-1 22 3

4. South Fremont 6-2 11 4

5. Snake River 5-3 8 t-5

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, Teton 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (4) 6-1 31 1

2. Nampa Christian (2) 9-1 27 5

3. Melba 7-2 16 4

4. Bear Lake 6-4 12 t-2

5. West Side (1) 6-2 10 —

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, McCall-Donnelly 2, Malad 2, Marsing 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Potlatch (3) 7-1 31 1

2. Ambrose (4) 10-1 30 2

3. Lapwai 6-2 22 3

4. Oakley 7-2 15 4

5. Prairie 5-3 3 5

Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Shoshone 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Garden Valley (6) 6-1 33 1

2. Lakeside 6-0 25 2

3. Lighthouse Christian (1) 8-4 23 3

4. Carey 7-4 8 —

5. North Gem 7-1 5 —

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 4, Timberline 3, Council 2, Genesis Prep 1, Cascade 1.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

