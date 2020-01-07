Five local teams are ranked in the newest high school boys basketball state media poll, released Tuesday.
Preston (10-1) retained its No. 1 spot in 4A with five first-place votes. Snake River (5-3) is in fifth in 3A.
Bear Lake (6-4) and West Side (6-2) round out the top five in 2A in fourth and fifth, respectively. The Pirates garnered one first-place vote.
North Gem (7-1) entered the poll at No. 5 in 1A DII.
Pocatello (6-2) and Malad (5-4) received votes, but are not ranked.
Rocky Mountain (9-1), Fruitland (9-1), North Fremont (6-1), Potlatch (7-1) and Garden Valley (6-1) are the top-ranked teams in 5A, 3A, 2A, 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.
BOYS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL
records through Jan. 6
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 9-1 35 2
2. Borah 8-1 25 1
3. Post Falls 11-2 20 4
4. Rigby 8-1 13 3
5. Meridian 8-1 11 5
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (5) 10-1 33 1
2. Middleton (2) 6-2 28 2
3. Lakeland 10-0 18 4
4. Idaho Falls 6-1 13 —
5. Minico 7-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Pocatello 1, Kuna 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 9-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 7-0 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 7-1 22 3
4. South Fremont 6-2 11 4
5. Snake River 5-3 8 t-5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 6-1 31 1
2. Nampa Christian (2) 9-1 27 5
3. Melba 7-2 16 4
4. Bear Lake 6-4 12 t-2
5. West Side (1) 6-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, McCall-Donnelly 2, Malad 2, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (3) 7-1 31 1
2. Ambrose (4) 10-1 30 2
3. Lapwai 6-2 22 3
4. Oakley 7-2 15 4
5. Prairie 5-3 3 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Shoshone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (6) 6-1 33 1
2. Lakeside 6-0 25 2
3. Lighthouse Christian (1) 8-4 23 3
4. Carey 7-4 8 —
5. North Gem 7-1 5 —
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 4, Timberline 3, Council 2, Genesis Prep 1, Cascade 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com