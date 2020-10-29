5A
Meridian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Highland will start this year's playoff run against a quality Meridian team. In the competitive District 3, the Warriors' only losses were to Eagle and Rocky Mountain, both of whom are ranked among the top five teams in 5A.
"They're pretty balanced offensively, they've got some pretty good skill kids," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "They don't do anything fancy on defense, they just make you earn everything you get."
Meridian (4-2) is coached by former ISU head coach John Zamberlin, and Brent Koetter, who was the head coach at Highland from 1995 to 2000, is an assistant for the Warriors.
Junior quarterback Malakai Martinez calls the shots for Meridian. His best receiver is 6-foot-3 Davis Thacker.
"(Martinez) throws the ball really well, snaps it, and he makes good decisions, doesn't put them in tough spots," Mariani said. "He's very mobile, moves around well in the pocket and scrambles when he needs to, does a good job in their offense."
Highland (7-2) has also been balanced this year, throwing for 200.6 yards per game and running for 182.3.
The Rams, as they always do this time of year, will rely on senior leadership to guide the team through the playoffs. Quarterback Easton Durham and running back Kaleb DeMuzio were both big parts of Highland's semifinal run a year ago — although Durham wasn't playing QB then — as were several members of the offensive and defensive lines.
"This is where you lean on your seniors that have been here before," Mariani said. "Those are the kids that understand the pressures of it, what you need to do going in, and hopefully they relay that to the younger kids and the kids that are going through it for the first time. We just tell those seniors that this is your time."
4A
Lakeland at Century, 7 p.m.
Century, the No. 3 seed in the 4A bracket, is favored to win its first-round game over Lakeland (3-4), but the Diamondbacks might be challenged by unfamiliarity.
"I'm suspicious," Century coach Travis Hobson said. "These North Idaho draws are kind of tough because we don't have any comparables. We have things to be hopeful about, we have things to be nervous about too. ... In golf terms, it's not a gimme putt. We've got about a 12-foot putt here, but it's makeable."
Century (5-3) beat Pocatello last week to clinch the 4A District 5 title for the third year in a row. Despite that success, the Diamondbacks haven't won a first-round playoff game since 2017, losing to Columbia in 2018 and Nampa last year in close games.
"We met as coaches, and what we decided collectively was we're going to acknowledge (last year's game) one time in team meeting on Monday," Hobson said. "That was a different team, it was not this team and this team doesn't have to be accountable to it."
Junior quarterback McKean Romriell has come into his own in his first year starting for Century, throwing for 1,721 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions in eight games. His weapons include all-state wide receiver Jovan Sowell (593 receiving yards) and big tight end Bruin Fleischmann (646). Running back Zac Snow broke out last week with three touchdowns against Pocatello.
As opposed to Century's balanced offense, Lakeland prefers to go run-heavy, led by senior running back John White. The Hawks also have a tall tight end, Ammon Munyer, who Hobson compared to Bruin Fleischmann and who, like Fleischmann, has been getting interest from Big Sky schools.
"They're an older team, they've got a lot of seniors," Hobson said. "They're a thin roster, but they have some guys. They are conscious of trying to make sure (Munyer) is involved with the gameplan. He moves well, he looks the part on film. They look huge on film."
With a win, Century will move on the play the winner of Pocatello and Bishop Kelly.
Pocatello at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Pocatello and Century clash meant more than just a district title. It meant a big shift in state tournament seeding — and a week later, the Indians are feeling those effects.
After dropping its regular-season finale to the Diamondbacks, Poky (6-2) didn’t exactly draw a favorable opponent in the first round of the state playoffs. It’ll face off against Bishop Kelly, the No. 3-ranked 4A team in the state, according to Tuesday’s state media poll.
The Knights head into the playoffs at 5-1, with their only loss coming the first week of the season to No. 4 Emmett. The Indians, which came in fifth in this week’s poll, have only suffered losses this season to fellow Pocatello-based teams — Century and 5A Highland.
After shocking the Idaho football community with their opening-night victory over 5A Madison, the Indians have continued to defy preseason expectations.
Quarterback Zach Park, freshman running back Ryken Echo Hawk and all-state linebacker Hunter Killian have all been studs for Poky. Park is a dual-threat quarterback who makes defenses look silly. Echo Hawk is a small, but shifty tailback who frequently bursts into the second level. And Killian is a rangy linebacker with brute force and a high football IQ.
They’ll all need to have a stellar night if there’s any hope of Poky knocking over Bishop Kelly. But, as the Indians have already shown, they’re no strangers to upsets in 2020.
Vallivue at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
In the first year under new head coach Jerrod Ackley, Blackfoot didn't miss a beat coming off a state championship game appearance a year ago, losing one game all season and finishing the year ranked No. 2 in the state media poll.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, the team responsible for that one loss — and the one team above them in the poll — is Skyline, which is also in their district.
With the Grizzlies winning the district title, Blackfoot (7-1) was bumped down the seeding order and has a tough matchup against No. 10 Vallivue.
"Vallivue is a really good team and a really tough first-round draw," Ackley said. "They've had a lot of experience in the past and they're well-coached. They certainly know how to win. They're a very physical football team. We definitely aren't taking anything for granted."
The Falcons (6-3) started the season 5-0 before losing three of four — two of those to ranked teams — to close the season.
Blackfoot will be watching out for Vallivue's two senior defensive linemen, Braydon Ary and James Streit. The duo were the first players Ackley mentioned from Vallivue's roster.
Falcons' quarterback Casey Cope can throw and scramble, and he has a consistent target in 6-foot-1 receiver Lincoln Marler.
For Blackfoot, plenty of players from last year's run are back, including all-state running back Teegan Thomas and the experienced safety pair of Stryker Wood and Jaxon Ball.
"We did lose a lot of players, but we have a lot of key players back," Ackley said. "One of the big things about Blackfoot is the kids are scrappy and expect to win every week. With that and the growth we had during the season, the expectation is that we're going to play our best football this week and then continue to do that every opportunity we have."
3A
American Falls vs. South Fremont, Madison HS, 1 p.m. Sat.
Last week, American Falls coach Cory Hollingsworth felt deja vu. His team was again facing Marsh Valley in the regular season with the state playoffs on the line. And the past two years … well, that didn’t go well.
“We got our butts kicked,” Hollingsworth said. “The kids took that as a challenge.”
The Beavers (3-5) knocked off Marsh Valley 36-34 to earn their first berth in the state playoffs since 2018.
The contest was the perfect representation of what will make the Beavers a tough out in the tournament. American Falls ran 70 plays (64 rushes). The Eagles ran 28.
“It’s important and I think it kind of hurts the other team,” Hollingsworth said of dominating time of possession. “It’s only as good if you can score points.
“We believe in being physical. That’s how we play football, in your face. Teams that play us, they better come ready to battle.”
The Beavers’ offense is a Wing-T scheme that emphasizes short runs and running down the clock.
Sparked by a three-headed monster of ball-carriers — Taeson deBruijn, Tanner Hansen and Andrew Adkins — the Beavers can wear teams down with a tricky ground-and-pound game.
Next to face off against American Falls’ methodical attack is South Fremont (6-2). Backed by their quarterback Kaimen Peebles, the Cougars have a high-flying offense.
“The biggest challenge for us will be on defense trying to stop that quarterback — he’s like 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. He’s got a great arm and he’s fast,” Hollingsworth said. “Our secondary is going to be tested. We’re going to go right at them and try and control the game.”
2A
West Jefferson at Bear Lake, 1 p.m.
This game is likely to be the closest of the three in 2A this weekend, as No. 8 Bear Lake hosts No. 9 West Jefferson. Both teams were 4-4 in the regular season.
"Looking at it in the books, it's going to be a close game," Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. "I really do think it's going to come down to the details."
Those details include a contrast of offenses. Bear Lake, led by senior quarterback Owen Teuscher, likes to air things out. Teuscher threw for 1,909 yards and 24 touchdowns in eight games in the regular season, with three Bears receivers — Jaxon Garbett, Matthew Hammond and Dominik Zabriskie — going over 400 yards.
West Jefferson, on the other hand, likes to run the ball, and the Panthers can do it with two old-school schemes, as they run both the double-wing and the triple option.
"They're a run-heavy team, they've got a big line and they've got backs that can run," Messerly said.
Bear Lake is looking for some consistency after an up-and-down season, and a playoff win would be a great way to get it.
The Bears came within a touchdown of beating 2A No. 1 West Side, but also lost to Soda Springs in their penultimate game.
"At times, we've been up, we've been down," Messerly said. "We lost a heartbreaker to Soda, but from here on out, we're not overlooking anybody. It's one game at a time, one play at a time."
Malad at Firth, 5 p.m.
After sneaking into the state playoffs, the Malad Dragons are embracing the opportunity.
"We were just grateful to get the call on Sunday that let us know that we were in," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "We thought it was maybe beat West Side or be out of the playoffs, so after the West Side game (last week) we kind of had the big senior talk and all the tears. They thought their careers were over."
Not so, as the Dragons (2-6) received the final at-large spot in the 2A bracket, which was determined by MaxPreps rankings. Now, they have to go do something with it against Firth (5-3).
"When we heard the matchup, we feel that's a pretty good matchup for the first round," Kay said. "(Firth) is a good team. They're always loaded with athletes. They do a lot of stuff on offense, so they're a nightmare to prepare for defensively. We know we're in for a game, but we think we're at that level too and ready to compete."
Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez, just a sophomore, is a dynamic player for the Cougars. Vasquez is also a state wrestling champion.
"That quarterback is pretty scary," Kay said. "He throws a decent ball, but I think when he's at his best is when he's scrambling."
Malad also relies on its quarterback, but unlike the scrambler Vasquez, Dragons' signalcaller Tom Simpson, also a basketball star, can move the ball through the air. His top targets are Trever Howe and Traven Ward.
A win would be the Dragons' first in the state tournament since 2010, when they lost to West Side in the state title game. Malad has lost big the last two years in the first round, first to Grangeville and then to McCall-Donnelly.
"We try to learn from everything," Kay said. "The last couple years, the teams we lost to, that's the level we have to be at and have to get to. The full expectation is still to get on a run right here, go 4-0 and win state. I think now we're more aware of the work that goes into that."
Soda Springs at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
In an uncommon first-round matchup, two District 5 teams will play each other to open the 2A state tournament, with Aberdeen (4-4) hosting Soda Springs (4-3).
Despite the familiarity, the two teams have not played each other yet this season, with their regular-season game canceled by a COVID-19 outbreak on Soda Springs and not rescheduled.
"We didn't get to play them in the regular season, so it's kind of just like a conference game to us," Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. "It's exciting that everybody in our district made it to state, it shows how tough our district is. It's a rivalry game, it's a conference game. There's a rivalry aspect already to it, and it's win or go home, so the excitement is even better."
The Cardinals enter on a three-game winning streak. Aberdeen has lost three in a row, but two of those were to West Side and North Fremont, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the 2A media poll.
"We've had a rough stretch, we had a pretty tough schedule the last three weeks, but we think it's made us a tougher football team," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "It's our favorite time of the year, it's what you practice all year for. I think we're a solid enough team that we're looking to make a deep run."
Both teams like to run the ball. Soda Springs leans heavily on star running back Scott Hunsaker, while Aberdeen has more of a stable of backs to carry the ball, including Connor Johnson, Justus Bright, Liev Mack and Carlos Serna.
"With our offense, we've got several weapons," Duffin said. "Really it just comes down to execution and we'll have a chance. We're not specifically counting on one player to carry us tomorrow."