Romriell Century

Century quarterback McKean Romriell (19) throws the ball downfield as Pocatello’s Keith Wykoff (30) pressures during a game Oct. 23 at Iron Horse Stadium.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

With Sugar-Salem beating South Fremont and Teton in a Kansas City overtime playoff Monday, all the seeds for the 2020 Idaho high school football playoffs are set.

Of the 14 local teams that made the playoffs, 12 will play this week in the first round.

District champions Snake River and West Side received byes.

Here are all the first-round matchups involving local teams. All games take place Friday unless otherwise mentioned.

5A STATE PLAYOFFS

Meridian at Highland, 7 p.m.

4A STATE PLAYOFFS

Lakeland at Century, 7 p.m.

Pocatello at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.

Vallivue at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.

3A STATE PLAYOFFS

American Falls at South Fremont, 7 p.m.

2A STATE PLAYOFFS

West Jefferson at Bear Lake, 1 p.m.

Soda Springs at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

Malad at Firth, 7 p.m.

1A DI STATE PLAYOFFS

Grace at Clearwater Valley, Saturday, noon

1A DII STATE PLAYOFFS

Rockland at Carey, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Council at North Gem, 3 p.m.