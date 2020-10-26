With Sugar-Salem beating South Fremont and Teton in a Kansas City overtime playoff Monday, all the seeds for the 2020 Idaho high school football playoffs are set.
Of the 14 local teams that made the playoffs, 12 will play this week in the first round.
District champions Snake River and West Side received byes.
Here are all the first-round matchups involving local teams. All games take place Friday unless otherwise mentioned.
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
Meridian at Highland, 7 p.m.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
Lakeland at Century, 7 p.m.
Pocatello at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
Vallivue at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
American Falls at South Fremont, 7 p.m.
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
West Jefferson at Bear Lake, 1 p.m.
Soda Springs at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
Malad at Firth, 7 p.m.
1A DI STATE PLAYOFFS
Grace at Clearwater Valley, Saturday, noon
1A DII STATE PLAYOFFS
Rockland at Carey, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Council at North Gem, 3 p.m.