Things mostly remained status quo for local teams in the final girls basketball media poll of the season, released Wednesday.
Soda Springs (21-2) remained No. 1 in 2A, receiving all eight first-place votes. Century (18-3) retained its No. 2 spot in 4A. Blackfoot (18-7) dropped one spot, from fourth to fifth in 4A.
Grace (18-3) and Rockland (19-2) each remained ranked No. 4 in 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.
Snake River (13-10) received votes but did not crack the top five.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL
*Records as of Tuesday
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 20-2 40 1
2. Timberline 21-2 32 2
3. Lake City 15-6 16 t-4
4. Coeur d'Alene 17-4 14 t-4
5. Meridian 16-8 8 3
Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Rigby 3
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 23-0 40 1
2. Century 18-3 32 2
3. Middleton 17-5 24 3
4. Caldwell 20-3 13 5
5. Blackfoot 18-7 6 4
Other receiving votes: Sandpoint 2, Burley 2
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 21-1 40 1
2. Parma 19-2 31 2
3. Timberlake 16-4 25 3
4. Teton 16-8 13 4
5. Filer 16-6 9 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 2
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 21-2 40 1
2. Melba 19-2 32 2
3. Cole Valley 18-4 23 3
4. Grangeville 17-4 16 4
5. Ririe 15-8 7 t-5
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 2
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 22-1 40 1
2. Prairie 17-4 29 2
3. Rimrock 22-1 26 3
4. Grace 18-3 17 4
t-5. Butte County 16-8 3 5
t-5. Liberty Charter 16-7 3 -
Other receiving votes: Genesee 1, Wallace 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 17-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 19-2 28 2
3. Kendrick (1) 19-3 25 3
4. Rockland 19-2 16 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 18-3 10 5
Other receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Mackay 1
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Ben Jones, Times-News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com