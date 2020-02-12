ISJ sports logo

Things mostly remained status quo for local teams in the final girls basketball media poll of the season, released Wednesday.

Soda Springs (21-2) remained No. 1 in 2A, receiving all eight first-place votes. Century (18-3) retained its No. 2 spot in 4A. Blackfoot (18-7) dropped one spot, from fourth to fifth in 4A.

Grace (18-3) and Rockland (19-2) each remained ranked No. 4 in 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.

Snake River (13-10) received votes but did not crack the top five.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL

*Records as of Tuesday

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (8) 20-2 40 1

2. Timberline 21-2 32 2

3. Lake City 15-6 16 t-4

4. Coeur d'Alene 17-4 14 t-4

5. Meridian 16-8 8 3

Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Rigby 3

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (8) 23-0 40 1

2. Century 18-3 32 2

3. Middleton 17-5 24 3

4. Caldwell 20-3 13 5

5. Blackfoot 18-7 6 4

Other receiving votes: Sandpoint 2, Burley 2

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 21-1 40 1

2. Parma 19-2 31 2

3. Timberlake 16-4 25 3

4. Teton 16-8 13 4

5. Filer 16-6 9 5

Other receiving votes: Snake River 2

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (8) 21-2 40 1

2. Melba 19-2 32 2

3. Cole Valley 18-4 23 3

4. Grangeville 17-4 16 4

5. Ririe 15-8 7 t-5

Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 2

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (8) 22-1 40 1

2. Prairie 17-4 29 2

3. Rimrock 22-1 26 3

4. Grace 18-3 17 4

t-5. Butte County 16-8 3 5

t-5. Liberty Charter 16-7 3 -

Other receiving votes: Genesee 1, Wallace 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (7) 17-1 39 1

2. Tri-Valley 19-2 28 2

3. Kendrick (1) 19-3 25 3

4. Rockland 19-2 16 4

5. Lighthouse Christian 18-3 10 5

Other receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Mackay 1

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Ben Jones, Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

