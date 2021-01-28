McCAMMON – The buzzer sounded on the first half and Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell brought his team into the locker room. Five seconds later, he kicked them out. As halftime began, the Eagles roster sat on the bench and stared at an empty court. Howell looked around and wondered if something was happening.
Then the music dropped.
From the right corner of the gym, a pack of mothers ran out of the tunnel in full mimic mode. Each player’s mom came onto the court donning their son’s powder blue road uniform. They had tights, headbands, the full gambit.
The pack of moms packed in the middle of the court and waved to an adoring crowd. Then they stood in front of their red-cheeked sons and copied their player introductions, near-perfect imitations of the bizarre and complex handshakes high school players come up with. They capped off the performance with a choreographed dance at halfcourt, a routine that required two days of practicing behind their kids’ backs.
And it was worth it for the highlight of Marsh Valley’s 74-27 win over American Falls, the Eagles’ first 3A District 5 victory.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew they were doing something, but I didn’t know what,” Howell said. “It turned out to be awesome. It was a huge crowd-pleaser. The boys — they’re teenage boys — but they actually liked it.
“That tells you what kind of families we have — they’re good people who want to have fun.”
Howell should know. He’s around them all the time. It’s not an odd occasion for the Marsh Valley coach to trek to a different room to take a postgame phone call, trying to get away from all the teenage boys in his house.
Howell has two sons — Karter and Stanton Howell — and a nephew, Bracken, that he coaches on the basketball team. In other words, he’s pretty accustomed to the strengths and weaknesses of his roster — having seen them first-hand for nearly a decade.
“I feel fortunate, because I think I have more fun when they come over than my boys do. We just shoot the breeze, have a good time, tease each other and watch film,” Kent Howell said.
“It’s crazy watching them go from little league to middle school to high school. … The development of that, it’s just fun to see their different mentalities. They all have their different weaknesses and different strengths — similar strengths, too.”
One of those strengths was on full display Thursday — speed. Against a struggling Beavers team, Marsh Valley pressed almost the entire first quarter. They trapped. They forced turnovers. And they scored in transition. It was 24-10 after the first period and would have been even more lopsided if not for a pair of 3-pointers from American Falls’ guard Taeson deBruijn.
“We feel like every guy who plays can play fast,” Kent Howell said. “We’re just lucky to have — they’re good kids on the court and they’re even better off the court.”