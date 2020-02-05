POCATELLO — Idaho State wasn't always the obvious answer for Jayden Bell.
But the way all the factors aligned, is there anywhere else he could have wound up?
Bell signed to play football at ISU on Wednesday during a ceremony at Highland High School, adding to his family's legacy and Highland's stronghold on ISU's roster.
Bell's parents were both student-athletes at Idaho State, and Bell's signing gives the Bengals six of Highland's former defensive standouts.
The 6-foot-3 all-state safety and punter is also a good get for the Bengals, who beat out multiple Big Sky Conference rivals to nab one of the state's top recruits.
"He was awesome for us and he's being rewarded today," Highland head coach Gino Mariani said. "That's very special for him to stay home and be a Bengal and follow in hid dad's footsteps there. Very proud of him."
Bell earned first-team all-state recognition at both safety and punter following the 2019 season, when he racked up 86 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, one interception and seven passes defended. His name was sprinkled into several other statistical categories as well, as he managed a forced fumble, fumble recovery, blocked punt and blocked field goal as the Rams' do-it-all force at the back of the defense.
He also averaged 40.0 yards per punt and boomed one 61 yards.
"He was one of those kids you could always rely on," Rams defensive coordinator Nick Sorrell said. "He was dynamic. You could trust him to cover anybody, and there were a lot of times where we went into each game said, 'Jayden, you're taking care of this guy, that's your job,' because we wanted to take away their best guy and he could do that."
Bell was courted by the University of Idaho, Eastern Washington and Weber State before committing to Idaho State, where his father played football and his mother ran track.
The family lineage "was in the back of my head," Bell said, but he never felt pressured to bleed orange and black like his parents.
In fact, it was that guilt-free support that helped keep Bell local.
"I have the most support around here and it just showed in making my decision," Bell said. "That was ultimately the game changer was all the love that I got form the community."
Bell won't make his Bengals debut until 2022, when he returns from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
But his signing continues the run of Highland defenders who have taken their football careers to Idaho State, following active players Garrett Crane, Hunter Eborn, Aren Manu and TJ Togiai, plus fellow class-of-2020 recruit Kamiah Olsen, who signed with ISU in December.
Defense has anchored much of Highland's success in recent seasons, and it shows with the unit's consistent Division-I talent.
"It's been fun, I love playing defense," Bell said. "Defense wins championships."
Bell's signing ceremony was neatly tied together by the orange, white and gray striped necktie he wore, adding some ISU flare to his wardrobe.
Not that he had to go far to find it — "this is out of my dad's closet," he said — and his supporters won't have to go far to watch him continue his journey.