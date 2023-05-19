TWIN FALLS — The ball left Mack Evans’ bat at about a million miles per hour, fast enough to look like a walk-off single right away, fast enough to zip into the centerfield grass quicker than a fighter jet, fast enough to bring every Pocatello fan to their feet and prompt them to raise their arms over their heads.
Just not fast enough for the hero himself.
“It didn’t feel amazing,” Evans said.
Instead, Evans waited until he saw Jayce Vaughan cross the plate to celebrate his walk-off single, the final bullet in Poky’s 9-8 4A state tournament win over Bishop Kelly Friday evening, the hit that earned the Thunder a spot in the state championship game for the first time in more than a decade.
There, Pocatello will meet Skyview at 5 p.m. at CSI’s Skip Walker Field for the state title, which represents the Thunder’s chance to capture their first crown since 2012.
“We've told these guys from day one, first practice — and even when they first got in our program — this is a special group,” Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “We believed in them, and all they had to do was believe in themselves. Even in the middle of that game, they had to look at each other and do a gut check and realize hey, we are them. We are those guys.”
To advance to Friday’s title game, those guys had to erase a 6-1 deficit, which looked daunting considering Evans’ rough start on the mound and the Thunder’s molasses start on offense. Evans issued a four-pitch walk to lead off the game, which snowballed into a two-run inning, then a one-run inning, then a two-run inning in the third. Poky faced a 5-1 hole — which ballooned to 6-1 in the top of the fifth.
The fascinating thing about Pocatello’s rally, though, was this: Nearly all of it began with two outs and nobody on base. That described the scene in the bottom of the fifth, when Vaughan laced an RBI triple into center, kicking off a comeback that followed with an RBI double from first baseman Kaden Knowles. An RBI single from catcher Martin Serrano, whose knock trimmed the deficit to 6-4. An RBI triple from Evans, who sliced one down the right-field line, bringing the Thunder within one.
An inning later, Bishop Kelly responded by scoring one via error, pushing its lead to 7-5. Things hardly looked promising for the Thunder. Turns out, that’s when they’re at their most dangerous. What else do we make of the rest of their rally?
The rest looked like so: With another two outs and nobody on base, Garrett Keller doubled to the left-center gap. He scored one batter later, when Vaughan singled him home, helping Poky draw within 7-6. After that, Serrano pulled an RBI single through the right side, scoring Vaughan and tying the game at 7-all. Then Evans was plunked, loading the bases. Then the same happened to third baseman JD Gunderson, who strolled to first as Knowles scored, handing the Thunder their first lead of the game, a preposterous concept not 30 minutes prior.
If only the drama ended there. Back out for his third inning of relief of Evans, Maddox Moore handed out a leadoff walk, threw a wild pitch, then balked, slotting runners on second and third with one out. How he escaped with only one run of damage might be studied in textbooks. Moore then coaxed a sacrifice fly out of the next Bishop Kelly batter, tying the game at 8-all, before he induced a groundout to end the inning.
All of which set the stage for the final half inning, which went like this: Vaughan, who drove in two runs on four hits, led off with a single to left. Knowles bunted him over to second. Serrano accepted an intentional walk. Then Evans strode to the plate. He had a chance to drive in a run with fewer than two outs. More importantly, he had a chance to send the Thunder to the state championship game. Watching him round first base triumphantly, drowning in a sea of teammates in shallow right field, you wondered if he ever doubted he would cash in on both opportunities.
“Coming from a three-team district, people don't know what to expect,” Evans said. “People overlook us and they think that we're not as good as what we are on paper. But coming out here and showing everybody that we're a bunch of dogs and that we can get to the state championship and we can have a chance to win it, it means everything to us.”
