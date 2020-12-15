Travis Hobson is a big talker.
Once the Century football coach gets his players off and running at practice, he doesn’t mind standing on the sidelines and chewing the fat for a half-hour or more.
At one cold midweek practice in the midst of the Diamondbacks’ run to the 4A state semifinals this year, the topic turned to the loss — or at least the reduction — of some of Hobson’s most frequent conversational partners.
“There certainly hasn’t been as many colleges calling as there have been in the past,” Hobson said. “The coaches that call all the time and have great relationships, they haven’t missed a beat. But we’re certainly not having the random school from California or Washington calling right now, we’re just not getting any of that.”
The big coach sounds almost sad when he says it. For someone likes Hobson, who likes to talk — and likes to talk about nothing so much as Century football and his players — it’s a missed opportunity.
“I miss talking to those guys all the time,” he said.
Hobson also knows what it means for his players.
Conversations between high school and college coaches are the lifeblood of the recruiting process, with information going both ways. When NCAA rules allow it, it’s not uncommon to pop into a coaches’ office after practice and find a college coach sitting in among the footballs and helmets and trophies. Texts and phone calls are even more common — in a normal year, at least.
This year, the decrease in communication is just a symptom of a phenomenon that’s affected players and coaches across the country — a one-year shift, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s turned the recruiting game on its head, reducing opportunities for players to move on to the next level and fulfill their dreams of playing in college.
“Some kids are going to miss out,” Hobson said. “I wonder about that. That’s something I lose sleep over at night, to be honest with you. I wish I had better answers.”
Hobson can point to a half-dozen kids in his program that could easily play “Saturday football,” he says, that have seen their recruitment take off slowly or not at all.
There’s Easton Millward, just named the 4A District 5 Player of the Year for his tough two-way play at running back and middle linebacker. He doesn’t have any offers.
Jaxsen Tuia is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman — “that’s a frame to go play college ball,” Hobson said. His only offer is to a Division III school in Minnesota.
Marcus Lee, Jonah Sowell, Myles Gifford, Zac Snow — Hobson isn’t sure which level they’d settle at, but he’s confident all of them could play somewhere on Saturdays.
Usually, he’d have Division II, Division III and NAIA schools knocking down his door and blowing up his phone about players like that.
This year?
Crickets.
Dave Spillett at Pocatello has a similar list and a similar experience.
“Typically, we’ll have a revolving door of recruiting coaches coming in,” Spillett said. “That’s the one thing that just hasn’t been able to happen. Our face-to-face meetings, which, I really do enjoy getting to meet with the coaches, that’s been the biggest change. ... They get in, eyeball some kids, shake hands with some kids, get to know them. (That hasn’t happened), and I think that’s unfortunate.”
Two main causes are driving the recruiting downturn, both attributable to the pandemic.
First, as Hobson and Spillett pointed out, is that it’s simply more difficult for coaches to get eyes on players. Idaho played high school football in the fall, but the recruiting dead period — in which coaches can’t have in-person communication with prospects — instituted by the NCAA, along with travel restrictions, fan restrictions and budget cuts, made it impossible for college coaches to get to games or watch practices — and it’s a lot harder to stand out on highlight tapes than in live action.
Not only that, the pandemic canceled showcase camps during the summer. These events, often hosted on college campuses, are often where players first get noticed and start getting their names on recruiting boards.
“This year, none of that was available. It really made it more difficult and put on more pressure to perform better in the season,” Pocatello linebacker Hunter Killian said.
Killian, a junior who broke out during his sophomore year, didn’t attend any camps before his breakout year because nobody knew he was that good. He didn’t attend any after his breakout year because of the pandemic. Now, despite being a three-year starter and likely three-time all-state selection, he’ll only have one opportunity — this coming summer — to make the rounds at the showcases.
Consider what happens if he gets hurt, or the pandemic extends long enough to cancel those camps this summer as well, and you’ll start to see how much the margins for error have shrunk for some recruits.
There’s also the NCAA’s decision to allow all current college players to retain their eligibility and scholarships for another year, which has caused an untenable roster crunch at the college level. College coaches, who typically plan their recruiting classes based around how many players they’ll lose to graduation that year, now might bring everybody back.
Plus, every school in the country has seen decreased athletic revenue — and likely also budget cuts — after the pandemic canceled seasons and left stands empty, meaning even if scholarships came available, they might elect not to fill them.
The end result is a cascading effect that’s seen the size of recruiting classes dwindle at every level across the country — dramatically, in some cases.
For example, Idaho State is expected to announce just one commit Wednesday on Early Signing Day, a far cry from the nine the Bengals brought in a year ago.
The two big consequences of the pandemic — fewer roster spots and less exposure — have combined to create a landscape unlike anybody has seen before.
“We are in uncharted waters,” Spillett said. “You’ve got the college coaches that are dealing with maybe a loss of their season and maybe being able to keep some kids, all the while trying to manage the rule of how many scholarship kids they can have. ... There’s really no template for how to manage this COVID year — when to sign, who to talk to, how to get yourself in front of these coaches.”
That’s not to say that everyone’s been affected. Century offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann committed to Montana State, one of the top programs in the Big Sky Conference, with a minimum of fuss and drama earlier this year. Highland defensive tackle Luke Togiai picked up an offer from Utah in June.
But it hasn’t been just the borderline recruits affected by the uncertain landscape.
Highland defensive lineman Logan George isn’t just looking for a spot to play in NAIA. He’s a possible Division I recruit, one of the most devastating pass rushers in the state, and while he does have two D-I offers, they’re from his hometown Idaho State and San Diego of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.
“(The pandemic) has made everything 10 times harder,” George said. “They’re giving their seniors an extra year, and then the budget cuts for the universities, they don’t have as much money to give out, and it’s limited recruiting a lot. ... They’ve said they don’t know who’s returning, so they don’t know how many slots they have.”
“He’s got scary upside, and I don’t know that he’s going to get a real fair shot, a real fair shake at things,” Hobson said, shaking his head.
The coach paused, looking out at his players practicing. Soon-to-be state semifinalists, and so many of them still with their futures up in the air.
“I can send out all the film, do all the talking I can, but until colleges come and look...,” Hobson said, trailing off. “I don’t know what to do about it, either. ... There’s tens of thousands of high school athletes in the United States right now, if not even more, hundreds of thousands. You have to single yourself out among that crowd.”