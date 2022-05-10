Rick Call has a saying he goes by every year: If Pocatello gets a lot of snow in the winter, then track season should get great weather. If there’s little snowfall, track season will bear the brunt and get snow and rain by the bushel.
“But this one’s been on and off and back and forth,” said Call, Pocatello’s track and field coach. “So it’s really been wild.”
That’s made things difficult on his Thunder athletes — good luck finding a string of three nice days this spring — but you wouldn’t always know it. Matejah Mangum is first statewide in the 200, second in the 100. Hailey Renzello checks in at the top five in the state in both the 400 and 800. Boys runners Brody Burch and Sunny Gunn rank third and fourth, respectively, in the 800, and junior Carter Sherry is coming off a first-place finish in the triple jump.
Now is when things really begin mattering, though. District track meets are set for Thursday and Friday. The 5A District 5/6 meet will unfold at Madison. The 4A/3A District 5 meet will take place at Highland.
Here is what to watch for from our three city schools, Pocatello, Highland and Century. First, a quick refresher: Pocatello and Century are in a three-team conference with Preston, so only the top two finishers in each event — plus one who reaches an automatic qualifying mark and one per relay — qualify for the state meet. Highland has a little more leniency, qualifying four per event and two per relay.
Now let’s dive in.
Pocatello
Boys names to watch for: Brody Burch (400, 800), Sunny Gunn (400, 800), Matt Christensen (4x200, long jump), Krue Hales (4x400), Russell Peck (4x400), Carter Sherry (triple jump)
Girls names to watch for: Matejah Mangum (100 and 200), Hailey Buffat (4x100), Dita Makak (4x100), Kelia Tatom (4x100), Hailey Renzello (400, 800)
Why districts matter for Poky: Call made one thing clear: The Thunder have grown accustomed to placing well at state. Over the last 10 to 15 years, he estimated, they’ve brought back at least one trophy — sometimes two every year. “We do pretty good over here,” he said.
Pocatello isn’t exactly at state yet — that’s what districts are for — but the Thunder expect a strong districts showing because they expect the same out of themselves at the state meet.
“I think we have a good chance of doing that,” Call said. “The kids realize that. We try to put them in the best place we can. This is the time of year when we sweat over all the entries that go into districts, trying to figure out where we can put the kids in the best spot.”
Highland
Boys names to watch for: Jacob Van Orden (800, 200, 4x400), Carson Bates (triple jump),
Girls names to watch for: Hannah Bailey (1600), Saydree Bell (pole vault, 4x100, 4x200), Kenadee Tracy (long jump, triple jump), Ruby Jordan (shot put, discus)
Why it matters for Highland: The strength of Highland’s track team is the girls team, which boasts names like these: Ruby Jordan, who checks in at No. 4 in all of Idaho in shot put and No. 3 in discus. Kenadee Tracy ranks eighth in long jump and 10th in triple jump. Plus Bell is Idaho’s No. 8 pole vaulter.
“We have a lot of really good things happening right now,” said Highland coach Camille Long, whose girls team won last year’s 5A District 5/6 title.
But Long also made sure to detail that the Rams’ boys team has some intrigue, too. Van Orden, who is signed with Columbia University, is the state’s best 800 runner — but he’ll also be running in the 200 at districts. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if he qualified in that event as well.
Century
Boys names to watch for: Bruin Fleischmann (shot put, discus), Devoh Reagor (100, 200), Myles Guerrero (800)
Girls names to watch for: Kolae Knudsen (pole vault), Hattie Jackson (pole vault)
Why it matters for Century: A year ago, the Diamondbacks sent a whopping 29 athletes to the 4A state meet, a testament to a senior-heavy outfit. This year, the team does return a few of those kids, but not nearly the amount that helped them secure such a strong 2021 showing.
Which prompts a question: What will it take for Century to make up for some of those losses this postseason?
“Well, we’re hoping we can get back with Bruin and some of the sprinters,” head coach Bill Vasas said. “But we’re young. That was the big thing this year: our youth. We have a lot of sophomores and juniors, and they’re sitting right on the bubble.”