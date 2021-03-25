Kam Murdock sits behind a black-quilted table, his curly blonde locks drooping over his eyebrows as he flashes a devastating grin. Twenty seconds of thanks and appreciation flow out to the crowd before Murdock signs the paper before him.
He inks a signature on his letter of intent and everything becomes real. It’s the official declaration of success, a marker of a dream fulfilled. Months before he arrives on campus in Pendleton, Oregon, he’s on Century’s hardwood in a grey Blue Mountain Community College soccer t-shirt, taking pictures with droves of supporters who know how much he’s endured.
“I’m honestly so proud of myself … Statistically, I should be doing drugs and shouldn’t be successful at all,” Murdock said. “I have just proven people wrong — and that’s what I want to do.”
Specifically, he really just wants to prove one person wrong: his mom.
It was a Wednesday afternoon in late August during Murdock’s freshman year when his world last seemed to be in one piece. His field action was limited with his high school soccer career being all of two games old, but Century had just posted a 4-0 shutout against Gate City rival Highland. In celebration, Murdock found his mom, Andrea, postgame.
“I love you,” she told him. “I’ll see you tomorrow.”
That Saturday, the Diamondbacks trekked out to Burley for their third game of the 2017 season. Before Murdock laced up, his mom sent a text. Without even a phone call, Andrea told her son that he wouldn’t be seeing her anymore. She was headed to Utah with Murdock’s youngest half-brother and wasn’t going to return. Andrea told her teenager that she was abandoning the family in a shorter text than most grocery lists. No goodbye. No explanation. No nothing.
Murdock didn’t bother calling her, didn’t attempt a last-ditch Hail Mary to keep his mom in his life. He knew the drill. This wasn’t the first time Andrea abandoned her kids, left them reeling and opened their minds to the dark fog that billows when trauma, confusion, anger and regret form in a young person’s psyche like a ticking time bomb.
Diagnosed with multiple personality and bipolar disorders, Andrea was in and out of mental hospitals, Kam’s father Dusty said. That, coupled with an addiction to pills, didn’t create a stable headspace. In a sadly ironic type of way, Dusty laughs now that he probably should have left the marriage sooner, but there’s always a pull to keep the home life intact when kids are around. So they stuck together, up until Andrea left the family for the first time when Kam was 6.
Everyone could tell it hit Kam the hardest. As the youngest, he wasn’t just angry, he was in a state of consternation, trying to piece together a situation he didn’t understand. Dusty used to give 6-year old Kam baths after Andrea left, which meant he was responsible for answering questions as painful as a bullet to the spleen.
“Why did my mom leave me, dad?” Kam asked his father. “Why? Why can’t she come back? Why can’t she just be here?”
“Mom is sick,” Dusty responded.
Andrea eventually steadied her life and returned as a figure in her family’s life after they moved to Pocatello in late 2009. She attended soccer games and gained the trust of her youngest son again. Kam opened the gates to his heart once more for his mother. When she abandoned him as a freshman in high school, it’s like she walked in and poisoned his insides.
“He would always allow her to come edge back into his life,” Dusty added. “And she would stab him in the back again with a knife … All of my kids got hurt, but he got it the worst.”
Kaitlyn Resendiz stood a couple yards in front of her brother as he signed his letter of intent. At 28 years old, Kam’s oldest sibling could be mistaken for his youngest. Her face is as clear and youthful as his, with dark, engaging eyes and a wide smile that offers the comfort of a warm blanket. She stood with Kam’s older brothers Kaden, 25, and Kurtland, 20, and her four young children, the quartet watching the culmination of their uncle’s journey — a struggle they’re too innocent to understand.
Kaitlyn was always prepared for motherhood. That’s what happens when you fill a parental void for your three younger siblings.
Andrea was off with her boyfriend — her kids can only assume she was doing drugs. Dusty, as he put it, “went off the deep end,” reverting back to his own past drug and alcohol addictions. With both parents rarely around, Kaitlyn stopped showing up to high school to complete the house chores.
“You (stop) asking questions and you just do what you have to do to survive,” she said.
Hot water was a rarity, which meant the Murdocks often boiled their water on the stove or a Camp Chef grill when taking baths. When the pantry was barren, which was a given unless their grandparents stopped by, the kids grew accustomed to the dinner delicacy of bread and Miracle Whip. One time, when Andrea used the heating bill money for drugs, Kaitlyn and her brothers kept warm by igniting the wood in their fireplace. A few hours later, firemen pulled the unconscious children onto their front lawn and rushed them to the hospital, where the quartet was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Three months after the move to Pocatello, the whole family was in court. Andrea’s parents were trying to gain custody of the children and needed Dusty to sign away his rights. Dusty refused, and the proceedings dragged on.
Before one hearing, with a conclusion seemingly nowhere in sight, Kaitlyn looked at her grandparents’ lawyers and asked to speak with her father. They tried to dissuade her, to no avail.
“Right now, you are not capable to help us with our needs and the mental damage that has been done to us,” Kaitlyn told her dad. “We need something stable right now and you cannot provide that for us. The best thing you can do is to just sign us over and, eventually, work hard and get us back.”
Rocky Rhoads stood at the back of the gym during Murdock’s signing ceremony. The former Century boys soccer coach certainly fits the stereotype of his profession. The head-to-toe sweats. The pants tucked into his socks. The stocky legs that have probably kicked a soccer ball a half-million times.
Before signing the paper in front of him, Murdock thanked everybody who had gotten him to that point. He started with his dad and went on to his teammates and his coaches — none of whom were more influential than Rhoads, who oversaw Kam’s club program, CGA, and coached the Diamondbacks for Kam’s first three years of high school.
Before that Burley game, Kam didn’t make mention that his mom had just sent him a life-shattering text. Rhoads knew Kam’s home life was rocky terrain. He had heard things and, well, all those hours around kids give coaches a good eye for the ones carrying baggage.
“He was having a hard time processing information because so many other things were on his mind at those moments,” Rhoads said.
All that created a soccer player who had tons of athleticism and no finesse. Saddled by his home life, Kam was “horrible at first,” Dusty said with a chuckle.
Rhoads assumed Kam would turn into most of the other players he’d seen from troubled homes, crashing out of sports in due time. Instead, as the baggage and heartaches piled on, Kam took to the pitch. He’d work on his left foot, on finishing near the goal, punishing the ball the way life had punished him.
When he was a bit older, Kam had a big soccer net in the backyard. Practicing became a therapy session, and those aren’t always smooth. Kam would pound away at his negative emotions by booting the soccer ball like his feet were rocket launchers.
“That net eventually broke,” Kaitlyn said with a laugh.
With pride behind his voice, Kam mentioned he started every game for the rest of the season after that Burley contest, after the pain of his mom leaving rushed back.
“I put everything into soccer because soccer is all I really had at the time to get me through everything that was going on,” Kam said. “That’s how I got my emotion out — the anger, frustration, sadness, all that. … It was my safe place, my get-out.”
Kam has only spoken with Andrea a handful of times since that bus ride to Burley. Even on the occasions when she would park her car so she could see one of one of Kam’s soccer games and message him from hundreds of yards away, he wouldn’t rush over. Forgiveness isn’t on his mind quite yet — understandably.
“I just decided from that point on, like, alright, if she doesn’t want to be in my life, then all I can do is prove to her what she’s going to be missing out on and how successful I can and will be in the future,” Kam said.
Everyone around him knew how much soccer meant, how he used it as a coping mechanism in the same way a lot of trauma-filled souls turn to the bottle or whatever drug can make them forget their life quickest.
Kam Murdock has endured a life that explains why people do bad things. Yet as he described his history, he only used the phrase “one of the most difficult times in my life” once — in regards to the six months he had to spend off the pitch as he recovered from a torn labrum that kept him on the sidelines for his junior club season.
By that point, though, he had a support system. Rhoads can’t rave enough about Kam’s choice to follow his club teammates to Century. In guys like Evan Yost and Garret Surmelis, he had a support group who pushed him on the field and never left him off of it. Then there was Dusty.
“I always saw a supportive dad. That’s why I have so much respect for Dusty,” Rhoades said. “If Dusty isn’t there spending 10 to 15 minutes after practice with Kam and always supporting Kam in those moments he was struggling as a kid, I mean, Kam doesn’t stay in soccer, period.”
Dusty Murdock sat to his son’s right at his signing. He isn’t much taller than Kam, but broad shoulders, unrevealing eyes and a salt-and-pepper goatee make him more imposing — and makes it that much tougher to see the emotion overwhelming him. After Kam signed on all the dotted lines, Dusty wrapped his left arm over his son’s shoulder, staring at a camera. His smile wasn’t beaming but, instead, subdued — a placid look for someone at peace.
Last Tuesday wasn’t just the end of a long, turbulent road for Kam. It was the culmination of Dusty’s story too, the reconciliation with his own demons. It wasn’t just Andrea’s abandonment fueling his children’s trauma. It was his own addictions — the drug and alcohol use that kept him out of the house, turned him violent at times and forced his kids to grow up, at times, without parents.
When he relented and signed his children over, there wasn’t a lot of hope. His head was in the clouds. He wasn’t working. And, more than anything, he was alone. Not much can push a man lower.
“I kicked myself in the head thinking, ‘What am I doing? I have four kids that need me, that have nobody.’ So I straightened my life around,” Dusty said. “I got employed again. Got insurance. Now I’ve built a house in Inkom.”
After two years, Andrea’s parents granted him guardianship to his children — a second chance he didn’t waste. The proof of his redemption was in the soccer net he bought Kam, the long drives to soccer games all over the region, the extra time he dedicated to helping his son follow his passion.
He tried to rectify all the pain he inflicted — and the deep wounds seem to be healing.
“My dad is my biggest role model. He’s been super important,” Kam said. “He never misses a game, even if he has work. … He’s always there for me. Always has been. Always pushes me to do better.”
In a 40-minute interview, Dusty goes from laughter to despair about three dozen times. He doesn’t laugh because any of the things he’s been through — or put his children through — are funny. It’s because he can’t believe how well they’ve all turned out. How they’ve succeeded both despite his actions and because of his actions. In just a few years, he went from signing his kids away to his youngest, the one hit the hardest, signing a paper that would take him to college.
Days after Dusty watched his son fulfill his dream, it still didn’t feel real.
“I can’t believe we were sitting at that table,” he said.