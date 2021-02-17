POCATELLO – The game was over. Err, all but over.
Century was close to wrapping up a 63-48 win over Pocatello in the first round of the 4A District 5 Tournament. Poky coach Joe Green was probably already running through his postgame messaging, thinking of how to tell his team they’re not dead. Century coach Ryan Frost was likely already running through the Preston scouting report in his head, preparing to face the Indians on Thursday for a spot in the conference title game.
When the seconds remaining in a game is less than the contest’s point differential, most people stop caring. Yet, those waning ticks on the clock are often when the pressure cooker blows. Because, well, the game’s over, so any actions in that last little bit don’t mean a whole lot.
It’s why student sections often bellow out their harshest chants at the end.
Pocatello guard Julian Bowie dribbled the ball up the court with about 10 seconds left in the game. That Bowie was even in the could be considered odd. Frost had already pulled his starters. Green had done the same -- except for Bowie, the impressive freshman who Century held to 13 points on Tuesday -- who he said was supposed to be taken out but stayed in because of a miscommunication.
Bowie wasn’t interested in running out the clock. He crossed mid-court and saw a crease. From the wing, Bowie made a v-line for the rim. Diamondbacks’ defenders collapsed. Yet, Bowie jumped like he was intent on dunking the ball. He leaped like he was trying to touch the ceiling, holding his right arm high as he sailed through the air.
And he may have dunked, if not for the Century defenders in front of him.
One of them was Diamondbacks’ senior Tyler Schell, a small guard who doesn’t garner much playing time. But he’s apparently a huge fan-favorite amongst the Century student section, which chanted his name until he checked in then cheered like crazy when Schell’s wavy bleach-blonde hair entered the court.
But as Bowie flew towards the hoop, Schell was under him. It was tough to tell if there was a shove or an extended arm, but Bowie’s legs were taken out and he awkwardly fell on the hardwood.
“We just thought the guy went after him and took a cheap shot. I don’t know if he did or not but it looked like that to us,” Green said. “I don’t know, with 10 seconds left, I just don’t think you do that.”
Bowie felt the same way. He took a few seconds to get back on his feet then charged at Schell and shoved Century’s 5-foot-7 senior in the back. As teammates rushed in, both teams dealt out their share of shoves and pushes before coaches and refs broke it up.
“We probably should have controlled it quicker and we let our emotions get the best of us,” Green said.
What made the situation escalate was the review. The refs huddled together for nearly two minutes trying to decide what technical fouls to give out (They gave one to Bowie and one to Century’s Parker Tolman). Instead of the game concluding, everyone waited for a decision. And waiting in those moments rarely clears tensions. Poky fans wanted Schell thrown out, wanted some sort of reprimand for Bowie taking such a hard fall. And the Century side argued for Bowie to be tossed.
Parents and fans bellowed their grievances. On the way out the gym, Century coach Ryan First and assistant Travis Hobson were confronted by livid Pocatello parents who were furious Century could let such a play happen. A cop was even stationed by the locker rooms, a preventative measure in case any argument boiled over or a parent wanted to get feisty. Nothing ever did.
“I think it’s all fine at the end of the day,” Frost said. “I think it’s just like our conference. It’s us Preston and Poky. It’s kind of three rivalry games with a lot at stake so you put a lot of things where it matters big time. I think it just sometimes gets emotional.”
Indeed, that’s a factor. Tuesday’s incident wasn’t the first time a Poky, Century game has gotten heated this season. Even with limited fans, there was obvious on-court animosity between the Indians and Diamondbacks a few weeks ago in Century’s road wins. These kids have played against each other their whole lives, after all.
More so, though, this season, only one team from 4A District 5 will earn a state bid. Century, Poky and Preston and three of the best 4A teams in Idaho. They all would have a shot in the state tournament. But only one will get in. With those stakes, every rivalry games magnifies.
On Tuesday, behind 17 points from Titan Fleischmann and Isaac Panttaja, Century made its road to state easier. The Diamondbacks will play at Preston on Thursday for a spot in the conference title game. Pocatello, on the other hand, will play the loser of that game then beat the winner twice to earn a state bid.
After a hectic night, Green tried to tell his team there’s still hope.
“It hurts to lose a district tournament game and a cross-town rivalry but there isn’t time to feel bad for ourselves. It’s going to hurt but we have some time to get to work -- which is a good thing,” Green said. “We need to realize our backs are against the wall and we need to come out and play hard.”
CENTURY 63, POCATELLO 48
Pocatello 13 11 12 12 — 48
Century 8 14 18 23 — 63
Pocatello — Payne 20, Bowie 13, Christensen 6, Nielsen 3, Jensen 2, Killian 2, Williams 2.
Century — I. Panttaja 17, T. Fleischmann 17, Holt 15, Williams 10, B. Fleischmann 4.