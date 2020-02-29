NAMPA — Five years ago, the Century wrestling program had one wrestler in the state tournament.
On Saturday, it crowned two individual state champions and claimed the school’s first-ever state wrestling trophy.
Easton Millward and Mauricio Gonzalez won the program’s first-ever individual state titles, helping Century bring home the third-place team trophy. The landmark accomplishments invoked plenty of emotions in Century’s corner and officially signaled the D-backs’ arrival as a wrestling team to watch out for.
“It was a team effort,” said third-year Century coach Michael Millward, who was recognized as the all-classification coach of the year prior to Saturday’s finals at the Ford Idaho Center. “We placed 10 kids (in the top six). That, in its own right, is impressive, just the character of the program and the character of the boys. It’s not just me. It’s them. It’s them and their hard work and dedication.”
Easton Millward became the first Century wrestler to claim state tournament gold when he beat Lakeland’s Ryan Quimby 7-4 in the 160-pound final. Millward fell behind 4-2 early in the second period, but retook the lead, 5-4, late in the second. He added a 2-point score with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining in the third period to seal the win and make Century wrestling history.
“I’m in disbelief that I just did that,” said Millward, a junior and No. 1 seed in his bracket. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid, so it’s crazy."
He was so excited, in fact, that he started celebrating 1 second early.
A referee paused the match when Millward and Quimby went out of bounds with 1 second remaining in the third period, and Millward mistook the whistle. He chucked his headgear on the mat and hurried over to celebrate with his coaches.
After he realized his mistake, the match reset and Millward could regroup for an on-time celebration.
"I'm going to be on one of those (fail) compilations," he joked.
The younger Millward wrestled as his father, who's also his coach, paced anxiously while he watched from a distance.
Coach Millward sat in the coach's corner on the mat for other state title matches involving Century wrestlers, but had to separate his roles as coach and dad for Easton's.
"He hates to watch me wrestle," Easton said. "It makes him nervous."
In the end, Michael Millward couldn't hide from the moment as a proud coach -- and dad -- as his son shoved open the lid that had stayed shut over Century's wrestling program since the school opened in 1999.
"It's humbling," he said while fighting back tears. "It's pretty humbling."
Gonzalez's moment followed in the final 4A match of the night.
The second-seeded senior had to get past No. 1 seed and defending state champ Gavin Heindel of Kuna to win the state title. He trailed 2-0 after the first period and got down 3-0 in the second, but scored two points to get within 3-2 at the end of the period.
Gonzalez then scored a reversal to go up 4-3 with just under a minute remaining in the third and hung on to add to the history.
“I’ve worked hard for this,” said Gonzalez, who was in tears after his triumph and whose teammates mobbed him before their tears also started flowing. “I started three months before the season started and I made sure that I worked hard every time I worked out. I just really wanted this moment. I wanted to become a state champion because the program, when I started, wasn’t as good as what it is now. Now that everything changed, I’m just glad I stuck with it.”
Gonzalez placed fifth at state in 2019 and was 0-2 in his career against Heindel. Those facts, plus Heindel's 50-2 record this season, pitted Gonzalez (37-10) as a massive underdog in the heavyweight bout.
But after 6 minutes passed, Heindel's record was 50-3 and Gonzalez achieved a longtime goal.
"I was shocked," Gonzalez said. "Going in, I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I didn't know if I could play with the big dogs.
"I guess now I'm one of them, considering I beat the defending state champ."
Canyon Mansfield also wrestled in a state title bout for Century on Saturday, falling 4-2 to Kuna's Dante Roggio.
Kuna defended its 4A team title with 206 points. Columbia was second with 188.5, Century third with 174 and Lakeland fourth with 149.5.
HIGHLAND TAKES HOME SECOND-PLACE TROPHY
Few teams have challenged Post Falls during the Trojans' recent run of wrestling dominance.
In fact, no one has come as close to beating Post Falls during a championship season as Highland was Saturday.
The Rams finished second in the 5A team standings, scoring 209 points to Post Falls' 213. It's Highland's best team finish at the state tournament since finishing second in 2010.
The title is Post Falls' third in a row and fifth in six years.
"I thought our kids wrestled great," Rams coach Kolby Cordingley said. "We put our absolute best effort forward. Kids stepped up and we had a great tournament."
Highland placed 11 wrestlers in the top six, led by runners-up Kael Cordingley at 145 pounds and Logan George at 220. Calvin Hewett (106), Rustan Cordingley (126) and Emilio Velasquez (132) all finished third.
The Rams led the 5A team standings after Friday's session, entering eight wrestlers into the state semifinals.
But Post Falls outnumbered Highland 5-2 in title bouts, going 2-3 while Highland went 0-2.
Cordingley and Co. are happy with the second-place finish, though, as they displayed depth few teams can match.
"It's great leadership from the kids," he said. "We had a lot of leadership from within the team and they genuinely liked each other. They wrestled for each other."
A.F.'S KEARN, EVANS WIN 2ND STATE TITLES
Early during the finals, Cooper Evans unleashed the day's best celebration.
As the finals wore down, teammate Wyatt Kearn wrestled one of the day's most intense matches.
The American Falls grapplers both won state title No. 2 Saturday, Evans beating South Fremont’s Dillon Gneiting 6-1 to win the 3A 106-pound title, and Kearn edging Fruitland’s Greg Gissel 2-1 in a tiebreaker to repeat as 3A 220-pound champ.
Evans celebrated his title by swinging an imaginary bat at an imaginary ball served up by his coach and clubbing into the Beavers' fan section. The No. 1-seeded junior never trailed during his match, gaining a 6-0 lead before Gneiting scored in the third period.
It capped a trying season for Evans, who felt the target on him as he fought to defend his state title.
"A lot more people were out to get me," he said. "Last year, I didn't have anything to lose, because I hadn't won anything, really. But this year, I had to defend the state title and I felt like it was a lot more to handle, but I did it."
Kearn also wore a "defending champ" target, even if he was the No. 2 seed in a 1-vs.-2 title bout.
But the senior was hardly an underdog, no matter his seed.
Kearn and Gissel were scoreless after one period, Kearn trailed 1-0 after two and tied it with an escape in the third.
The tally remained tied 1-1 through a 60-second sudden-victory period and the first of two 30-second tiebreaker halves. Kearn finally broke the stalemate with an escape early in the second tiebreaker half, and rode it to his second state title.
"Focus. That's what we've been preaching all year long, focus on what we want, and I got it," Kearn said. "(The extra periods) drain you, not just physically, but mentally. I was able to make it way more mental than he did."
Kearn and Gissel split two matches earlier in the season. Kearn won 2-1 in early January and Gissel won 3-2 a week later. It set up a dandy of a state title match and lived up to the hype.
"I thought it was going to go exactly like that," Kearn said. "We weren't going to do a whole lot on our feet. It was going to bottom work and top work to win this match."
American Falls finished fifth in the 3A team standings with 153.5 points.
SKINNER, NEWBY WIN TITLES FOR GRACE
Grace's cheering section was ready to root, and Hans Newby was ready to win.
Backed by an engaging Grizzlies-clad crowd Saturday, Newby ended his freshman season with a 4-0 win over New Plymouth’s Caleb Shaw to win the 2A 98-pound state title.
He got up 2-0 early in the first period and added two points in the third for the comfortable victory.
"I did all right. I was definitely going for the pin to get the team points," Newby said. "I wrestled my match smart, didn't put myself in too bad a position."
Newby celebrated the win with his father, James Newby, who's Grace's head coach.
Hans said he's been watching state wrestling since he was little and looked forward to the day he'd be able to celebrate a state championship with his dad.
"Finally getting to get one of my own and especially under him, it feels great," Hans said.
Bray Skinner's match was more tense, as the junior had to battle back from an early 2-0 hole.
The No. 1 seed at 126 pounds, Skinner chipped away at his deficit, taking a 4-3 lead by the end of the second.
His opponent, Salmon's Dakota McIntosh, tied it early in the third period. Skinner then backed off and made his move late, scoring a takedown at the 1:09 mark to earn the 6-4 victory.
"It came down to 4-4 and my coach told me to let him go, and so I was like, all right, tied up, I'm going to get a takedown and I'm going to win this thing," Skinner said. "And that's exactly what I did and I won."
Skinner celebrated with a cartwheel-to-backflip in front of Grace's fans, who chanted "Let's go Hans!" and "Let's go Bray!" in unison Saturday.
"It's awesome, I love it," Newby said. "You get done with your match and you hear them go crazy up there. They love it, we love them."
Grace finished fifth in the 2A team standings, 11 points behind fourth-place Malad. The Grizzlies were the top 1A school in the 2A standings -- they compete at the 1A DI level for most sports, but there's no 1A division in wrestling.
Ririe cruised to its sixth-straight team title with 245 points -- 46 more than second-place New Plymouth.
RICHARDSON AVENGES LAST YEAR'S TITLE LOSS
Kyle Richardson admitted that he was riddled with nerves leading up to his match.
Once he calmed himself down, it was all business.
The Snake River junior avenged last year's state title loss Saturday, beating Homedale’s Joseph Egusquiza 8-3 to win the 3A 145-pound championship.
"I was pretty nervous before the match, had to overcome some stuff before I could find myself wrestling in there and winning and being successful," Richardson said. "I overcame the stress and I was able to pull it off."
Richardson lost to three-time state champ Caleb Norman of Sugar-Salem in last year's state title match. He was in control the whole time this year, leading 2-1 after the first period, 6-2 after the second and was up 8-2 before Egusquiza added a late point in the third.
Richardson never trailed.
"I think I controlled the match pretty well," Richardson said. "I was working my moves and my stuff and not letting him have his stuff."
Richardson's title was Snake River's only one Saturday, but the Panthers still finished second in the 3A team standings with 166 points. South Fremont ran away with the team championship -- the Cougars' first since 1985 -- amassing 245.5 points.
The second-place trophy is Snake River's second in as many years. The Panthers have now won a top-four team trophy 10 years in a row.
YOUNG PULLS OUT LATE WIN FOR MARSH VALLEY
Brock Young prays before wrestling matches, and Saturday, it helped him overcome an intense state title bout.
The Marsh Valley sophomore weathered an up-and-down battle with Kellogg’s Ethan Guy, winning 10-6 to claim the 3A 120-pound title.
Young went from leading 3-0 and 5-2 in the second period, to trailing 6-5 in the third. He scored the go-ahead points with 30 seconds remaining and added a near fall after that to wrap up the win.
"In moments when I don't know what I'm doing, and my coaches help, I think prayer really helps," Young said. "I do it before the match and I have a peace that helps me think straight and wrestle."
Young is the first Marsh Valley wrestler to win an individual state title since Alex Poole in 2016.
Notes: Highland's Kolby Cordingley (5A) and Grace's James Newby (2A) were announced as the 2020 coach of the year in their respective classifications. Highland and Bear Lake were awarded academic state championships.