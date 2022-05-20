Here’s a roundup of Day 1 state track and field action from teams in our area.
5A
Highland placed several athletes. Ruby Jordan took third place in the discus, recording a mark of 128-01. Kenadee Tracy took fourth in the triple jump, leaping 35-04.75.
The Rams’ girls 4x800 team took fourth, breaking the school record by 14 seconds. Tambree Bell qualified for the finals in the 400. Saydree Bell qualified for the finals in the 100.
4A
On Pocatello’s team, Hallie Pearson won the girls long jump with a score of 16-09.50. Freshman Adrie Johnson took fifth in the same event. Junior Bailey Bird finished second in the 3200, finishing in 11:06.85, behind Skyline’s Nelah Roberts, who won another state title in the event.
On Poky’s boys team, Matt Christensen carded a fourth-place finish in the boys long jump, posting a mark of 21-08.00. The Thunder’s medley team of Krue Hales, Eli Northrup, Brody Burch and Sunny Gunn also earned a title, clocking in at 3 minutes, 31 seconds.
Century senior Bruin Fleischmann finished second in shot put, recording a throw of 54 feet, 4 inches. He and junior Nash Harding will both throw the discus in Saturday’s finals. LJ Reagor also qualified for the boys finals in the 100- and 200-meter races. Kolae Knudsen finished sixth in the long jump.
3A
Snake River’s Keegan McCraw won an individual state title in the 3200, clocking in at 9:54.98.
2A
Bear Lake’s Elise Kelsey captured a state championship in the girls 3200, finishing in 11:39.85. On the Bears’ boys side, Christian Bush won state in the high jump, leaping 6 feet, 10 inches.
Soda Springs had one state title winner on Friday: Tayah Gaines, who won in the girls pole vault with a 9-06.00.
1A
On Grace’s boys team, Cole Wilkerson won state in the 3200, completing the race in 9:42.53.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.